Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo mentoring Marcus Rashford; Red Devils interested in Inter Milan defender, and more - September 25, 2022

Manchester United are hoping to get back to their glory days under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has taken his team to fifth in the Premier League, with four wins in the last four games.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is mentoring Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are interested in an Inter Milan defender. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 25, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo mentoring Marcus Rashford

Cristiano Ronaldo has been helping Marcus Rashford behind the scenes.

Cristiano Ronaldo is helping Marcus Rashford improve his game, despite losing his place in the Manchester United team to the Englishman, according to The Sun.

The Portuguese has struggled to break into Ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford this summer. The Dutch manager opted not to start with the 37-year-old in the last four league games and won all of them.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport 'He's been spending time with Marcus and giving him constructive criticism': Rashford is 'surprised' by Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to help him improve trib.al/wIyNcjj 'He's been spending time with Marcus and giving him constructive criticism': Rashford is 'surprised' by Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to help him improve trib.al/wIyNcjj

Ten Hag has found success by deploying Rashford as the No. 9 in Anthony Martial’s absence. The Englishman has done well, finding the back of the net against Liverpool and Arsenal. However, it's now clear that Ronaldo has played a part in Rashford’s strong start to the season. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has spent extra time with the Englishman on the training pitch.

Ronaldo has worked on Rashford’s positioning, providing the player with valuable advice on improving his game. The Englishman has been pleasantly surprised by the 37-year-old’s efforts and is grateful for his help.

Manchester United interested in Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Alessandro Bastoni, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Caught Offside.

The 23-year-old has been on song for Inter Milan recently, establishing himself as one of the brightest young defenders in the continent. The Red Devils are impressed by his steady rise and want to take the player to Old Trafford.

Despite investing in Lisandro Martinez this summer, Ten Hag remains open to more reinforcements at the back. The Dutchman is looking for an upgrade on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, and Bastoni fits the bill.

However, the club will face competition from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur for Bastoni's signature. The Italian has appeared eight times for the Nerazzurri this season

Lisandro Martinez unaffected by criticism

Lisandro Martinez has hit the ground running at Old Trafford this summer.

Lisandro Martinez is unaffected by the criticism he has faced since joining Manchester United.

The Argentinean defender joined the Red Devils from Ajax this summer and has immediately carved a place in the starting XI. There were concerns about his height and ability to cope with the physicality of the league after a shaky start to life.

However, Martinez has made his critics eat their words, forging a rock-solid partnership with Raphael Varane in the heart of defence. The Argentinean is now one of the first names in Ten Hag's teamsheet.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Lisandro Martinez: “To be honest, it’s a dream come true to be playing at such a big club as Manchester United, especially playing in the Premier League, which I think is one of the best leagues in the world.” [ @TyCSports Lisandro Martinez: “To be honest, it’s a dream come true to be playing at such a big club as Manchester United, especially playing in the Premier League, which I think is one of the best leagues in the world.” [@TyCSports] https://t.co/84QeashGAv

Speaking recently to TyC Sport, as cited by 90 Min, Martinez said that playing for Manchester United is a dream come true.

"To be honest, it’s a dream come true to be playing at such a big club as Manchester United, especially playing in the Premier League, which I think is one of the best leagues in the world. It’s nice to catch the rhythm of the Premier League, so I’m very happy. I don’t pay attention (to criticism). I believe in myself; I trust myself. I always work hard every day. That’s what’s going to give you results at the end,” said Martinez.

The Argentinean has appeared eight times for the Red Devils this season.

