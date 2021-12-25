Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo named best signing of 2021; Juventus initiate talks for Anthony Martial, and more - 24 December 2021

Manchester United are preparing to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Boxing day. The Red Devils have seen both of their last two games in the league get postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal legend has named Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo as the best signing of 2021. Elsewhere, Juventus have initiated talks with the Red Devils to sign Anthony Martial.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 24th December 2021.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo named best signing of 2021

David Seaman has named Cristiano Ronaldo as the best signing of 2021. The Portuguese completed a sensational return to Manchester United this summer. The 36-year-old has hit the ground running at his old stomping ground, vindicating the Red Devils’ decision to sign him from Juventus.

Ronaldo has scored 13 goals and set up two more in 18 appearances across competitions for United this season. The Portuguese also helped the Red Devils secure passage to the knockout stage of the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored six goals in five games in Europe this season.

The year saw quite a few high profile transfers around Europe. Apart from Ronaldo, Lionel Messi was also on the move. The Argentinean joined PSG this summer.

Elsewhere, Chelsea broke the bank for Romelu Lukaku, while Manchester City registered a new British transfer record to sign Jack Grealish. However, Seaman believes Ronaldo has been the pick of the lot.

Speaking on his own podcast, as relayed by HITC, the Englishman said that he has been delighted with Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League.

“My signing of the year is Ronaldo. I was so happy when he signed – because it was perfect. And the fact he’s come back to the Premier League as the icon he is – and he’s still going to be really tested. So yeah, I’ll give Ronaldo the signing of the season (award),” said Seaman.

Juventus initiate talks with Red Devils for Anthony Martial

Juventus have begun talks with Manchester United over a possible move for Anthony Martial, according to Sport Witness via Tuttosport.

The Frenchman has found it difficult to break into the Red Devils’ starting eleven since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The 26-year-old’s fortune is unlikely to change under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Martial wants to leave United in search of regular football. Juventus are eager to take him to Turin. However, the Bianconeri could face competition from AS Monaco, who have reportedly already agreed terms with the Frenchman for a loan deal.

Manchester United interested in Tyler Adams

Manchester United are interested in Tyler Adams, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic.

The American has earned rave reviews for his performances with RB Leipzig. Rangnick is eager for a reunion with the 22-year-old at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are enticed by the player’s utility, as he’s adept in both midfield and defence.

United are searching for a successor to Nemanja Matic. The Red Devils believe Adams can fill the shoes of the Serb.

