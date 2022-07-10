Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo has only one realistic destination this summer, says journalist; Alex Telles tipped to leave on loan, and more - July 9, 2022

Manchester United are looking to get back to their heydays under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has added left-back Tyrell Malacia to his roster this summer.

Meanwhile, acclaimed journalist Gianluca di Marzio believes Cristiano Ronaldo has only one realistic destination this summer. Elsewhere, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has tipped Alex Telles to leave on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 9, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo has only one realistic destination this summer, says Gianluca di Marzio

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Gianluca Di Marzio believes Chelsea are the only realistic destination for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese is expected to leave Manchester United for greener pastures this summer.

Speaking to Wettfreunde, Di Marzio said Ronaldo is eager to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

“It’s hard to say what the right choice is for him because I thought Manchester United would have been the right choice for him. Because he came back home. He really wants to play in the Champions League. His aim is to continue with his Champions League records. His agent is trying to find the best solution for him for next season. That’s why he’s talking to some clubs,” said Di Marzio.

He added:

“Chelsea are entering a new era, and even if it’s ‘just’ an image deal for the new owner and chairman, this could be a topic for the whole world to talk about. He could play in the Champions League with new ’emotions and ambitions’. I don’t think there are other big solutions for him right now.”

Di Marzio continued:

“PSG won’t sign him, as they have Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. It’s difficult to find another club that will give him the opportunity to play in the Champions League. Italy is impossible for him. So, I think, Chelsea could be right for him. But it depends on him and what he wants. If he wants to play in the Premier League and Champions League, Chelsea is the only club at the moment.”

Di Marzio also ruled out a move to Barcelona:

“I don’t think Cristiano could go to Barcelona. He’s a (Real) Madrid player at heart. So I don’t think he could join them. Barcelona want Lewandowski, and they will try to sign him until the end. If Cristiano Ronaldo wants a different kind of experience, a move to MLS is also an option,” said Di Marzio.

He added:

“I know they want Cristiano in MLS. If not this year, then probably next year. But I think he will definitely go to MLS before the end of his career. Manchester United will also want to be paid. Last year, they struck a deal with Juventus, so I don’t think Manchester United want to lose all the money.”

Noel Whelan tips Alex Telles to leave on loan

Alex Telles’ future at Old Trafford is up in the air.

Noel Whelan believes Alex Telles could be offloaded this summer on loan with an option to buy. The Brazilian has struggled to cement a place in the starting XI since joining United in 2020.

Speaking to Football Inside, Whelan said Telles will drop down the pecking order following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia.

“Alex Telles hasn’t done it since coming in, has he? I’m fully expecting Malacia to start the season – that’s what Ten Hag has brought him in for. That’s what happens when you go out and get new players in – they come straight into the side,” said Whelan.

He added:

“I’m sure not many people will be grumbling if he does because last season there were so many poor performances in these areas, and that’s why there is this lack of trust in the existing players. In terms of where that leaves Telles – if they can ship him out on loan with a view to a permanent move, that’d probably be best for player and club.”

Manchester United set to sign Thomas Strakosha

Thomas Strakosha is close to a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United are close to securing the signature of Thomas Strakosha, according to Geoff Peters via Caught Offside.

The Albanian goalkeeper’s contract with Lazio expired last month, so he's available on a Bosman move this summer. The Red Devils are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper after allowing Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on loan.

Strakosha has appeared 208 times for Lazio since graduating from the youth academy and has registered 62 clean sheets. He could be an able deputy to David de Gea at Old Trafford.

