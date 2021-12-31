Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo overshadowing Harry Maguire as club captain, says former player; Red Devils leading race to sign Inter Milan midfielder, and more - 30 December 2021

Manchester United will welcome Burnley to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday. The Red Devils are coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, a former Manchester United goalkeeper has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is overshadowing Harry Maguire as captain. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign an Inter Milan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 30th December 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo overshadowing Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, says Tim Howard

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken over captaincy duties from Harry Maguire at Manchester United, according to Tim Howard. The Portuguese joined the Red Devils this summer, and immediately became the club’s talisman. The 36-year-old has scored 13 times and set up two more in 19 games for the Premier League giants.

Ronaldo’s arrival has also forced Maguire’s leadership role to take a hit. The Englishman had to take a step back to accommodate the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Ronaldo’s penchant to hog the limelight has put him at the forefront of matters at Manchester United. Maguire has allowed the 36-year-old to take centre-stage, and that has apparently created an imbalance in the team.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 It is understood that Harry Maguire has been more subdued since Cristiano Ronaldo returned to #mufc . [ @ChrisWheelerDM 🗞 It is understood that Harry Maguire has been more subdued since Cristiano Ronaldo returned to #mufc. [@ChrisWheelerDM]

Former Red Devils goalkeeper Tim Howard worked with some fabulous leaders during his time at Old Trafford. Speaking to NBC Sports, as relayed by HITC, Howard has said that Ronaldo might be affecting Maguire’s form this season.

“He (Ralf Rangnick) is taking over this Man United team that has its faults. Leadership, we obviously talk about Harry Maguire definitely being overshadowed by Ronaldo as a captain. He’s not having a brilliant season himself on the pitch, so that’s difficult in terms of getting a grasp of his own performances,” said Howard.

Red Devils leading race to sign Marcelo Brozovic

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Marcelo Brozovic, according to El Nacional. The Inter Milan midfielder is in the final year of his current contract with the Serie A giants. The 29-year-old is looking for a new challenge, and is ready to end his association with the Nerazzurri. The Red Devils are plotting to take him to Old Trafford.

United on the lookout for a defensive midfielder at the moment. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants more steel in the centre of the park to deploy his tactics. Brozovic has consistently been among the finest defensive midfielders in Europe. The Red Devils are now the favourites for his services, alongside PSG.

Napoli close to completing loan move for Axel Tuanzebe

Napoli are close to completing a move for Axel Tuanzebe, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The Manchester United defender is currently on a season-long loan at Aston Villa. However, the Englishman is likely to end his stint with Villa, and move to Naples in January.

The Serie A side have struck a deal with the Red Devils to take Tuanzebe on loan for the rest of the season. United have reportedly included an obligation to buy into the deal.

