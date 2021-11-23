Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt goodbye to Ole Gunnar Solskjaerl Red Devils interested in Neymar, and more - 22nd November 2021

Manchester United are preparing to travel to El Madrigal to face Villarreal in a UEFA Champions League group-stage game. The Red Devils are currently leading Group F after four games.

Meanwhile, United’s star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a heartfelt goodbye to sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Elsewhere, The Red Devils are interested in PSG’s Neymar.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 22nd November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt goodbye to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a heartfelt goodbye to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a heartfelt goodbye message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Twitter. The Norwegian parted ways with Manchester United on Sunday after almost three years in charge at Old Trafford. The Portuguese enjoys a cordial relationship with Solskjaer, and expressed his gratitude via social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined The Red Devils this summer after Solskjaer gave the green light to the blockbuster move. The Portuguese featured heavily in the Norwegian’s plans, playing 13 times in all competitions. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also repaid the faith bestowed on him, scoring nine times and setting up two more.

However, Ronaldo’s efforts were not enough to save Solskjaer in the end. The Norwegian failed to arrest Manchester United’s recent slump. The defeat against Watford proved to be the final nail in his coffin. Ronaldo set up Donny van de Beek’s goal in the game, but it proved to be a mere consolation, as the ten-man visitors lost 4-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him.



Good luck, my friend!

You deserve it! He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend!You deserve it! https://t.co/pdm7RXr2RX

Solskjaer has always been full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo, and even defended him amid recent criticism. The Portuguese took to Twitter to say goodbye to his former teammate.

“He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford, and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United interested in Neymar

Manchester United are interested in Neymar.

Manchester United are interested in Neymar, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Red Devils are long-time admirers of the Brazilian. The player’s future continues to hang in the balance at PSG. Neymar wants to stay at the Parc des Princes, but could be convinced to move elsewhere if he receives a lucrative offer.

Manchester United are contemplating a move for the 29-year-old. The Red Devils are in a sorry state at the moment, and believe Neymar could inspire them back to glory.

Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani

Atletico Madrid are monitoring Edinson Cavani.

Atletico Madrid are monitoring Edinson Cavani, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The La Liga giants have struggled this season, and are planning to bolster their squad next summer. Their frontline has been a cause for concern,n and the Spanish side want to address the same by roping in the Uruguayan.

Cavani has been a superb addition to the United squad. The 34-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign last season, but has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Ronaldo. He is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. Atletico are planning to lap him up for free.

