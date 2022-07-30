Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo ready to return to action for Red Devils; club advised against €55 million pursuit of RB Salzburg starlet, and more - July 29, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Atletico Madrid at the Ullevaal Stadium in a friendly on Saturday. New manager Erik ten Hag will look to test his team's readiness for the new season.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he's ready to return to action for the Red Devils this weekend. Elsewhere, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned the Old Trafford outfit against pursuing a RB Salzburg forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 29, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo ready to return to action for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to action this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to return to action for Manchester United this weekend. The Premier League giants are preparing to face Roya Vallecano on Sunday in their final pre-season game.

The tie comes a day after the game against Atletico Madrid, which means Ten Hag is likely to shuffle his team. Ronaldo was missing in action in pre-season, citing personal reasons

Ten Hag has now received a boost in his preparations for the new season. Responding to a post on Instagram revealing that he won’t appear on Saturday, Ronaldo said that he would play on Sunday.

“Sunday the King plays,” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo (translated from Portuguese).

Gabriel Agbonlahor advises Red Devils against €55 million pursuit of Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has admirers at Old Trafford.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Manchester United against pursuing a move for Benjamin Sesko. The Red Devils want to add more bite to their attack amid the uncertain future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Leipzig attacker Sesko has emerged as an option.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United have held talks over highly-rated teenager Benjamin Sesko, but a deal is complicated because RB Salzburg are reluctant to sell.



However, speaking to Football Insider, Agnonlahor said that the Old Trafford outfit should target experienced strikers instead of the 19-year-old.

“Is a 19-year-old the answer for Man United at the moment? They’ve got young players in Sancho, Rashford – they’ll be hoping for a better season. I just feel like they need an experienced striker who is in their prime right now. Someone like Gabriel Jesus would have been perfect. They’ve missed out on him,” said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“It’s a difficult situation for Man United, as there isn’t a great deal of options out there, but I wouldn’t be paying £55million for a 19-year-old. It’s a lot of money for an inexperienced player. They need someone who can come in and hit the ground running.”

Sesko notched up seven goals and ten assists across competitions last season. He has already bagged two goals and an assist in two pre-season games this campaign.

Lisandro Martinez could struggle in Premier League, says Paddy Kenny

Lisandro Martinez has teamed up with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Lisandro Martinez could struggle in the Premier League. The Argentinean defender joined Manchester United from Ajax this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that Martinez’s lack of Premier League experience adds a degree of risk to his arrival.

“You have to trust the manager, but I think anyone who comes to the Premier League without that experience is a risk. From what I have read and seen, he is a good player. He isn’t very tall for a centre-half, is he? It will be interesting to see how he does,” said Kenny.

He added:

“It’s going to be very difficult because the Premier League is so different to Ajax’s league. I want to see how he is going to do but, as I say, any player who comes from abroad is a risk. It’s a lot of money, and time will tell.

The Red Devils have signed the versatile Martinez on a £56.7 million transfer from Ajax. The Argentinian can play centre-back, left-back and central midfield.

