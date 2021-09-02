Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Sir Alex Ferguson role in return; Red Devils block star midfielder's move to Everton, and more - 1st September 2021

After an eventful summer, Manchester United are ready to shift their attention back to the Premier League.

The Red Devils have started the new season well, and are eager to finally taste success under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian has invested heavily this summer, bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson played a key role in his return to Manchester United. The Red Devils also blocked a loan deal for a star midfielder late on deadline day.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories on 1st September 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Sir Alex Ferguson's role in return to Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed Sir Alex' Ferguson's role in his return to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson played a key role in his return to Manchester United this summer.

The Portuguese rejoined the Red Devils 12 years after he left them in 2009. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived at the Theater of Dreams as a kid in 2003, and left as a world-class player, thanks to the legendary Scottish manager’s Midas touch.

It now appears that Sir Alex Ferguson had a part to play in the blockbuster homecoming of the prodigal son this summer.

In his first interview to the Manchester United website since rejoining the club, Cristiano Ronaldo also paid tribute to the greatest football manager in England, saying:

“For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me. He helped me a lot; he taught me many things, and in my opinion, of course, he had a big role because the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he’s an unbelievable person. I really like him a lot, and he was the main key for me to be in the position that I am, that I signed for Manchester United."

Manchester United block Donny van de Beek's move to Everton

Donny van de Beek is itching for regular first-team football.

Manchester United blocked a late attempt from Everton to take Donny van de Beek on loan, according to The Hard Tackle via Dutch news outlet AD.

The former Ajax man has endured a difficult time since joining the Red Devils last summer. The Dutchman has struggled for game time this season too, and was hoping to gain regular football with a move to Goodison Park.

The Toffees, meanwhile, were eager to bolster their midfield options, and wanted to take Van de Beek on loan to address the issue. However, Manchester United refused to let the Dutchman leave.

Lyon attempted late moves for Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly

Anthony Martial (centre) wants to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place.

Lyon failed with a late attempt to secure the services of Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly on loan, according to The Hard Tackle via L’Equippe.

The Ligue 1 side even approached the Frenchman with an offer, but Martial was quick to turn it down. The player remains determined to fight for his place in the team, and has the backing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Eric Bailly is also under pressure after the arrival of Raphael Varane, but looks set to stay with the club this season.

