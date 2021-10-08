Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Old Trafford finalized in Gary Lineker's garden, Paul Pogba decides on his future, and more - 7th October 2021

Manchester United are expected to use the international break to regroup and work on their tactics after a mixed start to the season. The Red Devils have added the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to their squad this summer. Despite the presence of the mercurial Portuguese, the Premier League giants have struggled on the pitch.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester United was completed in the garden of Gary Linekar. Paul Pogba has come to a decision regarding his future with the Red Devils.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 7 October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United finalized in Gary Lineker's garden

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United was finalized in Gary Lineker’s garden

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United was finalized in Gary Lineker’s garden, the Englishman has revealed. The Portuguese made a sensational return to Old Trafford this summer after cutting ties with Juventus. Speculation was ripe as reports initially suggested he was on his way to Manchester City. However, it was the Red Devils who managed to get hold of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

It now appears that Lineker had firsthand knowledge of the events as they unfolded. Speaking on Match of the Day, as relayed by Insider, the former Barcelona star revealed Ed Woodward was in his garden when a deal was struck to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

“Ed Woodward is a good friend of mine, he's my neighbor. He signed Ronaldo when he was in my garden! It was awesome," said Lineker.

“I knew when he walked in and he was on the phone to [Jorge] Mendes or someone – I hope I'm not giving too much away. I have a fantastic picture of [Woodward] sat on the phone to [Mendes] in my back garden which I might share one day with his permission,” added Lineker.

SPORTbible @sportbible Gary Lineker surprisingly revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo's late move to Manchester United was completed in his back garden!? 👀He even got a picture of the deal happening! 😅 sportbible.com/football/news-… Gary Lineker surprisingly revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo's late move to Manchester United was completed in his back garden!? 👀He even got a picture of the deal happening! 😅sportbible.com/football/news-…

Paul Pogba decides on his future

Paul Pogba has told his close friends and aides that he wants to stay at Manchester United

According to The Express via L’Equipe, Paul Pogba has told his close friends and aides that he wants to extend his association with Manchester United. The Frenchman is currently in the final 12 months of his contract with the Red Devils. Pogba has drawn attention from PSG and Real Madrid but now appears to be edging towards an Old Trafford stay.

It is believed the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has helped force a change of heart. Pogba believes Manchester United are capable of fighting for silverware after the addition of the Portuguese to the squad.

Anthony Martial asked to buckle down to save his Manchester United career

Dwight Yorke has asked Anthony Martial to buckle down to save his Manchester United career

Dwight Yorke has asked Anthony Martial to buckle down to save his Manchester United career. The Frenchman has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read

“When you play for this club and you’re not doing the business and your form dips for whatever reason you’re going to be under scrutiny. He’s got to buckle down really if he has a future at this football club,” said Yorke.

Stretty News @StrettyNews Yorke on Martial: "He’s got to buckle down really if he has a future at this football club." 🔴 strettynews.com/2021/10/06/ant… Yorke on Martial: "He’s got to buckle down really if he has a future at this football club." 🔴 strettynews.com/2021/10/06/ant…

Edited by Prem Deshpande