Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo's preferred choice for next Red Devils manager revealed; AS Monaco interested in Anthony Martial, and more - 23 December 2021

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. However, the Red Devils have played two fewer games than the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s preferred choice for the next Manchester United manager has been revealed. Elsewhere, AS Monaco are interested in re-signing Anthony Martial from the Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 23rd December 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo's preferred choice for next Manchester United manager revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo would like Diego Simeone to take charge at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo would like Diego Simeone to take charge at Manchester United if the Red Devils cannot rope in Zinedine Zidane, according to Le10 Sport. The Portuguese was brought to Old Trafford by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer. The 34-year-old has hit the ground running at the Premier League giants.

Ronaldo has scored 13 times in 18 appearances across competitions for United this season. However, his exploits were not enough to save Solskjaer’s job. Nevertheless, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has continued his good form under Ralf Rangnick. The German joined the Red Devils as interim manager for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are already planning for the summer, where they are expected to appoint their next manager. The Red Devils have shortlisted Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane for the role. However, Ronaldo would like the Red Devils to target Simeone if they fail to land their preferred target.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo 🎙️ Diego Simeone on Cristiano Ronaldo:



"I consider is that in a team with fewer solutions, Ronaldo is a better fit because he provides many solutions. Cristiano can decide a game in a different way, he doesn't need ten attacks. He scored two headers against us and we were out" 🎙️ Diego Simeone on Cristiano Ronaldo: "I consider is that in a team with fewer solutions, Ronaldo is a better fit because he provides many solutions. Cristiano can decide a game in a different way, he doesn't need ten attacks. He scored two headers against us and we were out" https://t.co/3A779K5ZAp

Pochettino’s future at PSG looks secure, even though Zidane could replace him at the helm. Having enjoyed great success under Zidane before, Ronaldo would be open to working with the former Real Madrid manager again.

However, if Manchester United are unsuccessful in their quest to secure Zidane, Ronaldo would prefer Simeone to take charge at Old Trafford.

AS Monaco interested in Anthony Martial

AS Monaco are plotting a move for their former player Anthony Martial.

AS Monaco are plotting a move for their former player Anthony Martial, according to journalist Pedro Almeida. The Frenchman left the Ligue 1 side for Manchester United in the summer of 2015, but has blown hot and cold at the club since then.

Meanwhile, Monaco have reportedly contacted the Red Devils to discuss about Martial. The Red Devils could let the 26-year-old leave on loan deal, with an option to buy in excess of €20 million, in January.

Dimitar Berbatov tips Edinson Cavani to join Barcelona next year

Dimitar Berbatov has backed Edinson Cavani to join Barcelona.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has backed Edinson Cavani to join Barcelona. The Uruguayan has dropped down the pecking order at United since the arrival of Ronaldo. As a result, the 34-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils.

Speaking in a recent interview, Berbatov said that Cavani would be eager to leave Manchester United for more regular football.

“It’s not a fair situation because Cavani did so well for the team last season; he earned a new deal, but Ronaldo has taken his place in the team. It’s not fair, but this happens in football. If there’s a chance for Cavani to leave the club, if there is an offer from Barcelona, then, of course, he will be thinking about taking it to get more football,” said Berbatov.

