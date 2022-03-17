Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't have started against Atletico Madrid, says former player; Erik Ten Hag backed to join Red Devils, and more - 16 March 2022

Manchester United will turn their attention back to the Premier League after bowing out of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will now be desperate to secure a top-four finish in the league.

Meanwhile, Trevor Sinclair has said that Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't have started the game against Atletico Madrid. Elsewhere, Jaap Stam has backed Erik Ten Hag to become the next Red Devils manager.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 16th March 2022:

Trevor Sinclair says Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't have started against Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank against Atletico Madrid.

Former Manchester City star Trevor Sinclair believes Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't have started the game against Atletico Madrid in midweek. The Portuguese was coming off a superb hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The 37-year-old also has a fabulous record against Atletico.

Considering the same, Rangnick opted to start with Ronaldo leading the line. Unfortunately, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to have an impact in the game. The Portuguese was largely a spectator as the Red Devils failed to break down a resolute Atletico Madrid defence.

The Premier League giants lost 1-0 on the night and were knocked out of the competition 2-1 on aggregate. Speaking to talkSPORT, Sinclair said that Ronaldo was tired after a draining game only three days earlier:

“I don’t understand what’s going on at Manchester United. You look at what went on last night and I don’t know where Ralf Rangnick thinks the performance from Ronaldo is going to be but… he’s 37 years old. He’s just played a game three days earlier, 83 minutes he came off. Scored a hat-trick, played superbly well," said Sinclair.

He continued:

“He is never going to be able to reproduce that kind of performance three days after, against a better quality of opposition. So it didn’t surprise me that Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t really affect the game last night," said Sinclair.

Ronaldo drew a blank in both legs as he endured a Champions League Round of 16 exit for the third time in as many years.

Jaap Stam backs Erik Ten Hag to join Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has been quite impressive with Ajax.

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has backed Erik Ten Hag to take charge at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are searching for a new manager to take charge next season. Ten Hag is among the frontrunners for the job.

Speaking to Sky Italia, the 1998-99 treble winner heaped praise on his countryman.

"Ten Hag is doing very well at Ajax; he makes the team a difficult opponent for everyone in Europe and Holland. He is very good at showing the players what to do and also at improving individual players," said Stam.

He continued:

"At Ajax, he obviously has the finances to grow the team with young players. For him, Man United would be another thing compared to what he is experiencing in Holland. He has to take this step forward in his career."

Although Ten Hag's men look on course to win the Eredivisie title, they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Benfica.

Red Devils urged to sign Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Manchester United to sign Manuel Akanji. The Swiss international has been in outstanding form with Borussia Dortmund and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson pointed out that Rangnick could have inside information about the 26-year-old.

"Rangnick will have a lot of information about the player from his time and contacts in Germany. You just wonder how big a say he will have on the incomings this summer. How much pull does he have on who is the new manager? How much say does he have on new signings? We just don’t know," said Robinson.

He continued:

"I think it has to come from the new manager, whoever that may be. They need to assess what he wants..Akanji is a top-class centre-half, though. If they can pick him up on the cheap then it is a no-brainer, in my opinion."

