Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tells club he wants to leave; Red Devils preparing two-year offer for Christian Eriksen, and more - July 2, 2022

Manchester United are likely to have a busy time this summer as they look to replenish their squad. The Premier League giants finished sixth in the league last season, missing out on UEFA Champions League football.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has informed the club that he wants to leave. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are preparing to hand a two-year contract to Christian Eriksen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 2, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United he wants to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Manchester United to let him leave if they receive a suitable offer, according to The Athletic. The Portuguese’s second coming at Old Trafford has not lived up to expectations. It now appears his association with the club might not last beyond the summer.

The 37-year-old joined the Red Devils last summer after cutting ties with Juventus. His arrival was supposed to take the club back to their glory days, but that didn't happen. While Ronaldo enjoyed a stellar campaign, scoring 24 times from 38 games across competitions, United endured a miserable campaign.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo



Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision.Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision. 🚨🇵🇹 #RonaldoCristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. https://t.co/VRji13zrz0

United struggled despite Ronaldo's goalscoring exploits. The club failed to strike a chord in the league, the Champions League as well as the domestic cups, ending trophyless. Their sixth-placed finish means they'll only play in the UEFA Europa League next season.

The absence of Champions League football has put Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford up in the air. The Portuguese’s contract expires next summer, and the club are not interested in his departure. However, the Premier League giants have been asked to consider his exit.

Ronaldo wants to play at the highest level, but United's slow start to the summer has left the player unimpressed. Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been informed about his situation, while Napoli are also interested in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Red Devils preparing two-year offer for Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are ready to offer Christian Eriksen a two-year deal to move to Old Trafford, according to The Mirror. The Danish playmaker is a free agent at the moment after his contract with Brentford expired. The Red Devils are engaged in talks with the player’s representatives to facilitate a transfer.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Kevin De Bruyne - 632

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN - 601

Mesut Ozil - 558



Most PL assists since the 13/14 season:



Kevin De Bruyne - 86

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN - 66

David Silva - 63



Hot property for a reason… 🤩🤩 Most PL chances created since the 13/14 season:Kevin De Bruyne - 632CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN - 601Mesut Ozil - 558Most PL assists since the 13/14 season:Kevin De Bruyne - 86CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN - 66David Silva - 63Hot property for a reason… 🤩🤩 Most PL chances created since the 13/14 season:🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne - 632🇩🇰 CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN - 601🇩🇪 Mesut Ozil - 558Most PL assists since the 13/14 season:🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne - 86🇩🇰 CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN - 66🇪🇸 David Silva - 63Hot property for a reason… 🤩🤩 https://t.co/Rxiom8Aa3p

The Old Trafford outfit are ready to hand Eriksen weekly wages of £150,000 on a two-year deal. However, the 30-year-old is taking his time to make a decision on his future.

The Dane wants to assess the club’s transfer activities this summer before committing himself. United are hot on the heels of Frenkie de Jong and Tyrell Malacia and are also working to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Erik ten Hag under huge pressure at Old Trafford, says Alex McLeish

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes Erik ten Hag is under tremendous pressure at Old Trafford. The Dutchman has been tasked with getting Manchester United back to the pinnacle of success. Ten Hag is tracking multiple targets this summer but is yet to strengthen his squad.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that the Dutchman is expected to secure a top-four finish next season

“It’s a massive job at Man United. We are all envious of managers who get the Manchester United job; we all want to be there. But with that role comes massive pressure, massive pressure to get it right, and Man United have to get this signing right. He has to hit the ground running, and Man United have to get back among the top four. At the momen,t it looks like the construction isn’t quite there for the club, as far as I can see,” said McLeish.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far