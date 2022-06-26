Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to be asset for Erik ten Hag; Red Devils receive boost in pursuit of Juventus defender, and more - June 25, 2022

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last season. The Old Trafford outfit are expected to use the summer to replenish their squad.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils defender John O’Shea has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to be an asset under new manager Erik ten Hag. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have received a boost in their pursuit of a Juventus defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 25, 2022:

John O’Shea tips Cristiano Ronaldo to be asset for Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo is staring at an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

John O’Shea has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to be an asset for Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese was a rare spark in a poor Manchester United team last season. The 37-year-old top-scored with 24 goals from 38 games across competitions, but his future is up in the air following the arrival of Ten Hag.

However, speaking to Paddy Power, O’Shea said that Ronaldo would be crucial for the Red Devils next season.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will want to be the key man for Manchester United next season, but there’ll be discussions, and Erik ten Hag said in his first press conference that he’ll have those with Ronaldo in person, rather than telling the media,” said O’Shea.

He continued:

“When you see what he does and the goals he brings to the team, having Cristiano there is going to be an asset, and I’m sure the new manager will get that across to him. He brings goals, and every team wants goals – they’re so crucial.”

O'Shea added:

“Every manager wants new attackers and new signings, but he’ll have Cristiano Ronaldo in his side who can produce hat tricks, winning goals and amazing quality. He’ll want to play every game as always, and what’s wrong with that? But the manager has to control that and make sure he uses him (Ronaldo) in the right way.”

Manchester United receive boost in Matthijs de Ligt pursuit

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt. According to Corriere dello Sport via Football Fancast, the Dutch defender has informed Juventus that he wants to leave this summer. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old and could have an opportunity to finally get their man this year.

Erik ten Hag could be open to a reunion with his former player, who is also wanted at Chelsea. United had a poor defensive record last season, so De Ligt could be a welcome addition to their backline.

The Dutchman has a £103 million release clause in his contract, which expires in 2024. The Bianconeri might be forced to cash in on the player this summer, as he continues to stall an extension.

Paddy Kenny advises Red Devils to end Frenkie de Jong pursuit

Frenkie de Jong remains linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Manchester United should abandon their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils have been locked in negotiations with Barcelona for the Dutchman for a long while now. However, talks are yet to reach a conclusive end.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United and Barcelona are on the verge of agreeing a fee for Frenkie De Jong but the player does not want to go.



(Source: Manchester United and Barcelona are on the verge of agreeing a fee for Frenkie De Jong but the player does not want to go.(Source: @carrusel 🚨 Manchester United and Barcelona are on the verge of agreeing a fee for Frenkie De Jong but the player does not want to go. (Source: @carrusel) https://t.co/dPMKQSCuoY

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that the Old Trafford outfit should leave the table and focus on alternate targets.

“They have been in talks for what seems like ages now. Man United have a valuation of the player and so do Barcelona. It seems like those are two very different numbers, at this stage. At some point, if you aren’t willing to go any higher, then you have to walk away and focus on someone else,” said Kenny.

He added:

“At some point, they have to put that to bed. If they can’t meet that valuation, and they aren’t prepared to go any higher, I’m not sure what else they can do. Man United need bodies in for the start of pre-season, and at the moment, it doesn’t look like that is going to happen. That’s a massive worry for me.”

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far