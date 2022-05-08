Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to leave Old Trafford; Red Devils could sign Ruben Neves for less than £100 million, and more - 7 May 2022

Manchester United suffered a demoralising 4-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League. The result kept interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s men in sixth place in the Premier League standings with just one game remaining.

Meanwhile, Dion Dublin has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford this summer. Elsewhere, Paul Robinson believes the Red Devils coudl sign Ruben Neves for less than £100 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 7th May 2022:

Dion Dublin tips Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Dion Dublin believes Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford this summer.

The Portuguese joined the Red Devils from Juventus last summer, but the move has failed to live up to expectations. The 37-year-old’s future is up in the air with the impending arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dublin said that United could convince Ronaldo to stay by investing heavily in the squad this summer.

“I don’t know where Ronaldo goes from here. Does he go back to Italy or Spain, I don’t know where he goes. I find it hard to see him staying at United unless something is done incredibly quickly. Then again, I don’t know where he goes. I think United will be lost without him, so I am hoping he is going to be (staying at) United, without a doubt,” said Dublin.

He added:

“But I don’t know why he’d stay, to be honest with you. Unless the new manager says right £300 million, these players are coming in, please stay. Otherwise I think he’s gone."

Ronaldo has top-scored for the club with 24 strikes across competitions this season but is all set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Manchester United could sign Ruben Neves for less than £100 million, says Paul Robinson

Ruben Neves is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could sign Ruben Neves for far less than £100 million, according to former English goalkeeper Paul Robinson. The Portuguese midfielder is wanted at Old Trafford, but Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage has said that Neves could cost £100 million.

Speaking to Football Insider, though, Robinson said that the Portuguese is not worth such an astronomical amount, adding:

“There is other issues they need to sort. They should not be paying £100 million for Neves. There is other positions and players they need to prioritise, for me. When you look at the £100 million paid for (Jack) Grealish and compare him to Neves, I don’t think Neves is in that £100 million bracket."

He added:

“I think Bruno Lage is trying to scare Manchester United. He clearly doesn’t want to lose Neves. He knows how important he is. I think a realistic price would be a lot less than that. If Man United really want him, I think a deal could be done for cheaper."

Danny Mills criticises Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard will leave Old Trafford this summer

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills has criticised Jesse Lingard for his reaction to missing out on an Old Trafford farewell. Lingard is all set to leave Manchester United on a Bosman move this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills advised Lingard to grow up.

“No, it’s football, not a fairy tale. If he had decided to leave and sign for Newcastle in January, would he have gone on the pitch and thanked all the fans for their support? No. If he was retiring, and that was the end of his playing days and he was hanging his boots up, then, yes, not an issue. I wouldn’t have a problem with that,” said Mills.

He added:

“What player who is leaving on a free contract who clearly doesn’t want to stay at the club gets a standing ovation? There’s clearly a financial implication too. What do you expect? Look at Paul Pogba; he’s leaving and not got a sending off. You might be a little bit disappointed, but this is football, grow up."

