Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo told to be thankful to Karim Benzema; Ralf Rangnick hits out at Red Devils stars, and more - 10 April 2022

Manchester United suffered another setback in their quest to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Everton at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Antonio Cassano has told Cristiano Ronaldo to be thankful to Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has hit out at his players after a poor showing against Everton.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 10th April 2022:

Antonio Cassano tells Cristiano Ronaldo to be thankful to Karim Benzema

Cristiano Ronaldo has not hit his usual heights this season with Manchester United.

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano believes Cristiano Ronaldo owes much of his success to Karim Benzema. Ronaldo and Benzema played together for close to a decade with Real Madrid. The Frenchman has hit a higher gear since Ronaldo's departure and has been in breathtaking form this season, netting 37 times across competitions.

Speaking to BoboTV, as relayed by Sport Witness, Cassano said that Benzema’s ability to score as well as create goals make him unique.

“In football, there are not only titles and goals, Zidane scored few goals, but he is one of the greatest in history, Riquelme too. Goals are useful; titles are useful, but they are not the fundamental things. Cristiano Ronaldo has to pray in the morning and say, ‘Thank you, Benzema, that you played with me’,” said Cassano.

He continued:

“Benzema, this year and last year, has scored 50 goals and assists this year and last year over 30 goals. Ronaldo scores and will always score, but he’s a different player; Benzema is a goalscoring centre forward, but he’s also Zidane; he’s a 9, he’s a ten and a nine and a half.:

Italian legend Christian Vieri, though, begged to differ and pointed out that Ronaldo enjoyed great success at Juventus without Benzema.

“You can’t say that; Ronaldo was devastating. They were both in a very strong team. At Juve, there was no Benzema, and Ronaldo scored 100 goals. Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in history,” said Vieri.

Benzema has scored 114 times across competitions since Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in the summer of 2018. In this period, Ronaldo has netted 119 times for two different clubs, including 101 times for Juventus.

Ralf Rangnick hits out at Manchester United stars

Ralf Rangnick believes his team failed to take advantage of Everton’s lack of confidence. United were outplayed by the Toffees on Saturday, leaving the German manager frustrated.

Speaking after the game, Rangnick did not hold back his annoyance at his team’s failure to score.

“We could feel that they were crumbling after that result against Burnley; quite logically they were not full of confidence, but we didn't take advantage of that. Their first shot at goal, they scored; it changed the game, it also changed - what was expected to happen - it changed the atmosphere in the stadium, and in the second half they just defended, and we were not able to break that wall down,” said Rangnick.

He continued:

“When we conceded, we lost a little bit of our composure and maybe also a little bit of our confidence, and if you don't score against a team against Everton, with all respect a team that conceded against three goals against Burnley, you cannot expect to get anything out of it."

Rangnick added:

"If you don't score in 95 minutes against a team that conceded three goals against Burnley, and we scored three goals against Tottenham at home, it's difficult to explain. For us, as a coaching staff, it's not so easy to understand why we didn't create more chances in a game like this."

Erik ten Hag unlikely to join Manchester United unless his requirements are met, says Danny Mills

Former Manchester City star Danny Mills feels Erik ten hag might not take charge at Manchester United unless all his requirements are met. The Ajax manager is the frontrunner for the Old Trafford managerial job.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that Ten Hag could have a few reservations about the Manchester United job.

“There are one or two reports out of Holland saying it’s not done and dusted. Ten Hag has got one or two reservations; he wants to make sure that he’s got everything he wants. He will have looked at what has happened in the past and has clearly spoken with Louis van Gaal as well. He’s under no illusions and wants to make sure everything is absolutely right,” said Mills.

Mills went on to compare Ten Hag’s situation at Manchester United to Gareth Southgate’s when the latter was offered the England job.

“I remember speaking to Gareth Southgate when he was offered the England job, and it’s similar. It’s a great position, but he was going to go into it with everything that he wanted to make sure it could be a success. Ten Hag will be the same. If you go back and look at his career, at the early days at Ajax, players weren’t too sure,” said Mills.

He continued:

“He wants to be on the training ground day in, day out. He doesn’t want to deal with the media and the transfers, that’s not his job. To allow that, his philosophy of making players better, educating young players and giving them belief, that takes a bit of time. He’ll want assurances on changes he can make to personal and staff, on a budget, on who the director of football is. If he does come in, there will be significant changes to the playing staff."

As per Sky Sports, Ten Hag is the favourite to take over at the club as a huge summer of change beckons at Manchester United this summer.

