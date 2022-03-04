Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo urged to retire to protect legacy; Red Devils advised to offload Harry Maguire, and more - 3 March 2022

Manchester United will have more than pride at stake when they face Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend. The Red Devils desperately need all three points to stay in contention for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Ze Roberto has advised United’s star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo to hang up his boots to protect his legacy. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been urged to offload their faltering captain Harry Maguire this summer.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 3rd March 2022:

Ze Roberto urges Cristiano Ronaldo to retire to protect legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to stamp his authority in the Premier League this season.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Ze Roberto has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to retire to protect his legacy. The Portuguese has endured a difficult time on the pitch since returning to Manchester United last summer. The 37-year-old has been especially poor in 2022, finding the back of the net just once in ten games.

Ronaldo has been a shadow of his former self in the final third in recent games. So Roberto believes it is time for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to call it a day.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Brazilian pointed out that Ronaldo hasn't been among the top three players in the last few years.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Brazilian pointed out that Ronaldo hasn’t been among the top three players in the last few years.

"Cristiano is, for me, a machine, but I don't think he will still be going at 40 because he is a player who has always played at the highest level, always winning trophies and always trying to be the best player in the world. But in the last two years, we have seen he has not been able to do that with Juventus and now with Manchester United. The best proof of that is that he hasn't been among the top two or three players for the big individual prizes," said Roberto.

The former player continued:

"He is still a player who costs a lot, but as someone who is used to competing at such a high level, there will come a time when he decides it is better to stop rather than look for something that won't be the same."

Incidentally, despite his recent scoring woes, Ronaldo remains United’s top scorer this season with 15 strikes across competitions.

Paul Parker advises Manchester United to offload Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire’s struggles have refused to end.

Manchester United legend Paul Parker has urged the Premier League giants to cash in on their captain Harry Maguire. The 28-year-old has endured a prolonged lack of form this season.

Charlie Gordon @CharlieWGordon EXC: 3x Premier League winner Paul Parker believes



express.co.uk/sport/football… EXC: 3x Premier League winner Paul Parker believes #MUFC would be wise to listen to offers for Harry Maguire this summer, with a new partnership already being eyed 🚨EXC: 3x Premier League winner Paul Parker believes #MUFC would be wise to listen to offers for Harry Maguire this summer, with a new partnership already being eyed👀express.co.uk/sport/football…

Speaking to The Express, Parker said that Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane are capable enough to take the Red Devils forward.

"If United, in my opinion, were to get somewhere near to their money back on Harry Maguire, I think they'll have to think about it. I think (Victor) Lindelof and (Raphael) Varane, you know, they could build something on there maybe, in a mode of what they're looking for and where the club wants to be,” said Parker.

He continued:

"You're talking about players who are definitely more agile, a little bit quicker, better defenders in one against one situations, and I think you have to look at it that way. I don't know if it's going to happen. Me, personally, for United to go forward, that's the starting area,” said Parker.

It remains to be seen if United tread down that route with their embattled captain.

Jesse Lingard tipped to join Newcastle United

Jesse Lingard will leave Old Trafford this summer.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed Newcastle United to win the race for Jesse Lingard’s signature. The Englishman’s current contract with Manchester United expires this summer, and he is unlikely to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the Magpies could be an alluring prospect for Lingard as their project is already taking shape.

“Newcastle are in with a definite shout (of signing Lingard) come the summer because the project is taking shape. On a free, Lingard will have his pick of the clubs. He has history at West Ham, but it’s exciting times at Newcastle right now. It is going to be very interesting to see where he ends up. There will be a number of tempting offer, yes, I’m sure,” said Campbell.

Lingard was tipped to join the Magpies in January, but the club did not sanction his exit. He has made over 350 appearances for United, including 18 this season, but most of them have been from the bench.

