Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wants captain's armband; Mauricio Pochettino perfect for Red Devils, says former player; and more - 17 February 2022

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table after 25 games. The Red Devils have won 12 and lost six times so far in the league thus far.

Meanwhile, star United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is eager to take up the captain's armband at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Teddy Sheringham has said that Mauricio Pochettino would be 'perfect' for the Premier League giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 17th February 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United captaincy

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to take over as Manchester United captain.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to take over as Manchester United captain from Harry Maguire, according to The Mirror.

The Englishman has struggled for form this season, and has been culpable for the club's poor defensive record. The Portuguese wants to take over as captain for the rest of the season to ease the pressure on the embattled Maguire.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has reportedly held conversations with the 37-year-old and the Englishman regarding a possible change in captaincy mid-season. However, Maguire is sceptical about relinquishing club captaincy, as he fears losing it permanently.

Maguire has failed to justify his exorbitant price tag since arriving at Old Trafford in 2019, though.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



✍️



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… EXCLUSIVE Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire in Man Utd captaincy row as Ralf Rangnick faces fresh crisis✍️ @DiscoMirror EXCLUSIVE Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire in Man Utd captaincy row as Ralf Rangnick faces fresh crisis✍️@DiscoMirrormirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/KqK4waZ8OG

The 28-year-old has struggled for consistency, and has been especially poor this season. Rangnick is eager to help him regain his form by easing him from the pressure of being club captain. However, Maguire is not enthused by the idea of Ronaldo taking up the armband. The Portuguese has already grown in stature in the Red Devils dressing room since arriving last summer.

The 37-year-old has been asked to mentor youngsters at the club, and Maguire has found his influence in the dressing room waning. There's now a perception at the club that Ronaldo would eventually replace the Englishman as the club captain. The Portuguese has previously backed Maguire as captain, but his support has diminished in the last few weeks.

Mauricio Pochettino perfect for Red Devils, says Teddy Sheringham

Teddy Sheringham has backed Mauricio Pochettino (in pic) to find success at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has backed PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino to find success at Old Trafford. The Argentinean is the frontrunner for the hot seat at United, with an appointment likely in the summer.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Sheringham said that Pochettino would be 'perfect' for the Red Devils.

“Manchester United have always been brought up on that vibe of taking the game to the opposition. I think, if you look along those lines, I would say the perfect fit would be Pochettino, without a doubt. I think when he was at Tottenham; he wanted the ball, he wanted to play with the ball and hurt the opposition, and I think that the Manchester United crowd would love his philosophy in the way that he takes the game to the opposition,” said Sheringham.

“Obviously, he didn’t win anything at Tottenham, but if you’ve got bigger and better players. who knows what he could achieve. He would be the man for me; he would be the number one choice. It’s a great experience for him,” added Sheringham.

Juventus preparing offer for Paul Pogba

Juventus are accelerating their efforts to secure the services of Paul Pogba.

Juventus are accelerating their efforts to secure the services of Paul Pogba, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Frenchman is approaching the end of his current contract this summer. Manchester United have so far failed to convince him to commit himself to the club. The Bianconeri are now ready to take him back to Turin on a Bosman move.

Rudy Galetti @RudyGaletti #Pogba, midfielder.



The club is preparing a 4-year contract - with salary set at around €9M+bonus - to be sent to Mino



#Transfers #Calciomercato #MUFC #Juventus want to speed up for themidfielder.Theclub is preparing a 4-year contract - with salary set at around €9M+bonus - to be sent to Mino #Raiola . Rapidly evolving situation. 🚨🔥 #Pogba, #Juventus want to speed up for the 🇫🇷 midfielder. ⚪⚫💰 The 🇮🇹 club is preparing a 4-year contract - with salary set at around €9M+bonus - to be sent to Mino #Raiola. Rapidly evolving situation. 🐓⚽#Transfers #Calciomercato #MUFC

The Serie A giants are willing to offer a four-year deal with a salary package of €9 million per year, excluding bonuses. Juventus are set to submit their offer to his agent Mino Raiola as they hope to win the race for his signature.

Edited by Bhargav