Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave in January; former player urges Red Devils to extend Diogo Dalot stay, and more - October 12, 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League after eight games, a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Erik ten Hag’s men next face Omonoia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13) at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave in January. Elsewhere, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised the Red Devils to tie Diogo Dalot to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 12, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave in January

Cristiano Ronaldo remains eager to leave Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United in January, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Man Utd News.

The Portuguese has asked his agent Jorge Mendes to find him a new club in the winter transfer window. The 37-year-old tried in vain to leave Old Trafford this summer and has since struggled to break into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Ten Hag: "I want to support Cristiano Ronaldo as good as possible. I want to get the best out of him". "He's in better shape now and I'm happy with that", ten Hag added via @utdreport.

Ronaldo has had to be content with a bench role this season, scoring only twice in ten games. However, his last strike - the winner at Everton in the Premier League at the weekend was his 700th in club football.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains keen to play in the UEFA Champions League and will push to get his wish this winter. Mendes is working behind the scenes to find his client a new club, while the player prepares for the FIFA World Cup. However, United are unlikely to end their association with Ronaldo in January.

Noel Whelan urges Manchester United to extend Diogo Dalot stay

Diogo Dalot has enjoyed a new lease of life under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Noel Whelan reckons Manchester United should waste no time in offering Diogo Dalot a new contract.

The Portuguese has become a first-team regular under Ten Hag but is in the final year of his contract. The Red Devils have the option of an additional year, but the player is already generating interest from Barcelona.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% dribbles completed

100% tackles won

100% aerial duels won

82% pass accuracy

68 touches

5/6 long balls completed

4/6 ground duels won

4 clearances



Just keeps getting better and better. Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Everton:100% dribbles completed100% tackles won100% aerial duels won82% pass accuracy68 touches5/6 long balls completed4/6 ground duels won4 clearancesJust keeps getting better and better. Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Everton:100% dribbles completed 100% tackles won100% aerial duels won82% pass accuracy 68 touches 5/6 long balls completed 4/6 ground duels won4 clearances Just keeps getting better and better. 📈 https://t.co/7uPjjsmrre

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Ten Hag has shown that he rates Dalot.

“The new manager has come in, and Dalot’s contract is running down. But the fact that he’s getting picked and starting games shows that the manager rates him. If that’s the case, then he needs to be offered a new contract, because this is still a work in progress for Ten Hag,” said Whelan.

Whelan added that if Dalot enjoys a fruitful World Cup campaign with Portugal, his potential suitors could move for him immediately.

“You want to have a stable, solid group of players. You can’t just replace everyone straight away, but he should have a clear idea of who he wants to keep around. I’d like to think that his (Dalot's) game time is a sign that they will be discussing a new contract. But time’s ticking, and clubs like Barcelona won’t hesitate to move – especially if he has an impressive World Cup,” said Whelan.

Dalot, 23, has appeared 11 times for Manchester United this season, bagging two assists.

Noel Whelan heaps praise on Antony

Antony has settled in quite well since moving to Old Trafford this summer.

Noel Whelan reckons Antony could be very dangerous this season for Manchester United.

The Brazilian joined the Red Devils from Ajax this summer and has hit the ground running. He became the first player to score in his first three league games for the club, after netting against Everton.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan also said that United got their team shape and players right against Everton.

“I think he looked very effective coming in off the right hand side onto his stronger left foot. His first touch was excellent; his second was even better. He is someone that is very dangerous. You can see on the counter-attack just how dangerous he can be. The fact that you have got (Cristiano) Ronaldo that came on as well, which meant that there was pace, that calmness in front of goal,” said Whelan.

Whelan added:

“I think they got their team shape and players right (against Everton). You have got to play (Anthony) Martial because he has been scoring goals, but I think the fact that they have got Cristiano Ronaldo who can come on, made them look even stronger.”

Antony has scored thrice in six appearances for the Red Devils this season.

