Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: David Beckham wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford; Red Devils backed to sign RB Leipzig attacker, and more - 11 May 2022

Manchester United have ended another disappointing campaign without trophies. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will make way for Erik ten Hag, who will have a monumental task at Old Trafford, next season.

Meanwhile, David Beckham wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club. Elsewhere, Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed the Red Devils to sign a RB Leipzig attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 11 May 2022:

David Beckham wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United legend David Beckham wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer. The Portuguese has been the top scorer for the Red Devils this season, producing 24 strikes across competitions, but is staring at an uncertain future.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Beckham paid tribute to the fans who have stuck around during a tough campaign. He said:

“I think there are changes to be made and changes that are happening, we've seen that. It's been a tough end to the season. But it is the end of the season, I'm sure a lot of the fans are thankful of that because it's been a tough one - full of ups and downs."

He added:

“The players have done what they can do best, so has the manager. I turned up at the stadium a few months back, and every seat was filled so the fans still believe; they support; they turn up for the team. It's what United fans do. There's not many teams to have gone through what they've gone through in the last few years and still filling out their stadium. There will be changes."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Beckham is looking forward to more of Cristiano Ronaldo Beckham is looking forward to more of Cristiano Ronaldo 💪 https://t.co/D3hcKFElpa

Beckham went on to praise Ronaldo, expressing hope that he will stick around for a few more seasons, saying:

“Obviously Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years, with Leo (Messi). To see him stay on, hopefully at United, is important for the fans. It's important to him - we all know how much Man United means to him. He's still doing what he does best, scoring goals. That's what Cristiano does. To be doing what he's doing at his age is really incredible, so hopefully it continues for another year or two."

Manchester United backed to sign Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has been in blistering form this season

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Manchester United to sign Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman has been scoring goals for fun for RB Leipzig this season and is wanted at Old Trafford.

GOAL @goal Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Christopher Nkunku, according to Sky Germany 🪄 Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Christopher Nkunku, according to Sky Germany 🪄 https://t.co/hMigKfJCbw

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor also warned the Red Devils not to overpay for their targets, saying:

“They need to (get a striker in). I do really like Nkunku; he’s quick, sharp and can score any type of goal. He does look like the sort of player they need. Man United need to be careful with the amount of money they spend on players. They don’t want to pay over the odds because they are desperate, but they could be in that situation where they have to."

He continued:

“They should get it done early, but Erik ten Hag will come in and think ‘I’ve got Rashford and Sancho here, two of England’s top stars; I need to get them playing to the maximum’. The board will be saying they have top players; he needs to get the best out of them."

Nkunku has scored 34 goals and bagged 19 asissts in nearly 50 games across competitions this season, making him one of the hottest strikers in the game.

Paul Pogba rejected Manchester City due to personal reasons, says Alan Hutton

Paul Pogba’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Former Scotland defender Alan Hutton believes Paul Pogba turned down a move to Manchester City due to his allegiance with Manchester United. The French midfielder is all set to leave Old Trafford once his current contract expires this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton tipped Pogba to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), saying:

“It doesn’t surprise me they’ve thrown their hat into the ring. There’s no doubting his talent. I think, on a personal level, for him to make that move, thinking of his lifestyle moving forward, how difficult that would be for them, just in general life. That’s probably the sticking point because the wages, and that wouldn’t be a problem."

He continued:

“He has had a hard time at Manchester United. Then to go to their rivals across the city, I think, would be very difficult for him. It wouldn’t surprise me if you see him go to PSG or somebody like that. That kind of makes more sense, I think, for him and his family."

Pogba has bagged just one goal and nine assists across competitions this season.

