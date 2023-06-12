Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Declan Rice advised to join Red Devils; club face competition for Kim Min-jae, and more - June 12, 2023

Manchester United are looking to add more quality to their squad ahead of the new campaign. Erik ten Hag’s team finished third in the Premier League this season, and also won the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been advised to move to Old Trafford this summer. Elsewhere, the Red Devils face competition for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 12, 2023:

Declan Rice advised to join Manchester United

Declan Rice could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Declan Rice to join Manchester United this summer.

The English midfielder is heavily linked with a move to Arsenal for some time. The 24-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with West Ham United next month, but a renewal is not on the agenda. The Gunners are eager to prise him away to the Emirates, but the Red Devils also remain in the race.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore said that a move to Old Trafford would help Rice develop into a better player.

“Declan Rice needs to go somewhere where he’s going to get the opportunity to be tested, put under pressure regularly both mentally and physically. Where he gets the opportunity to grow under a progressive coach,” wrote Collymore.

He continued:

“I know that the suggestion has been Arsenal but I think Man United is a better option. Why? Bigger football club, bigger expectations and I think they’ve been crying out for a dominant midfield force for some years now.”

Collymore added that joining Manchester United would have long-term benefits for Rice.

“No disrespect whatsoever to Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard or Xhaka who are a very good midfield – and you could imagine that it’ll be Xhaka’s place that he’ll be taking because alongside Odegaard and Partey, Rice would be absolutely fantastic – but I think if he’s looking at the slightly longer term, whether it be Jim Ratcliffe or whomever, Man United are going to have more money to spend and for longer,” wrote Collymore.

He continued:

“They’ll have more money to spend on better players to put around him, and although the options are quite poor at the moment with Fred, McTominay and an ageing Christian Eriksen, if he thinks about the next two, three, four years, from my perspective, that’s Declan’s best option for a longer period.”

Rice also has admirers at Bayern Munich, but a move to the Allianz Arena looks highly unlikely this summer.

Red Devils face competition for Kim Min-jae

Kim Min-jae is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United face competition from Chelsea and Newcastle United for Kim Min-jae, according to Foot Mercato via Caught Offside.

The Napoli defender has turned heads with his performances for the Serie A champions this season. The Red Devils are heavily linked with the player for quite some time as they look to upgrade their options in defence this summer.

Manchester United are likely to offload Harry Maguire this year, while Victor Lindelof’s future remains up in the air as well. Kim has already shown his ability to perform at the highest level and could help Erik ten Hag’s team hit a higher gear.

However, the Blues and the Magpies have also joined the race for the South Korean recently and are threatening to ruin the Red Devils’ plans.

Harry Maguire yet to talk to Erik ten Hag regarding future

Harry Maguire’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Harry Maguire is yet to hold talks with Erik ten Hag regarding his future at Manchester United, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender has dropped down the pecking order under the Dutch manager and is now a peripheral figure at the club.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils could cash in on Maguire if they receive a fair offer.

“As previously reported, there will be a meeting between Harry Maguire and Manchester United over his future. It hasn’t taken place yet, but this will happen soon. No clubs have been mentioned yet, but Erik ten Hag will speak to Maguire as it’s possible they will part ways this summer in case a good proposal arrives,” wrote Romano.

Maguire spent much of the season on the bench and could lose his captaincy if he stays at Old Trafford.

