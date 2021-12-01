Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Doubts raised over Cristiano Ronaldo's future under Ralf Rangnick; Red Devils asked to pay €42 million for La Liga star, and more - 30th November 2021

Manchester United will hope to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on Thursday. The Red Devils managed a hard-fought 1-1 draw against league leaders Chelsea last weekend.

Meanwhile, a former Manchester United midfielder has raised doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Elsewhere, The Red Devils have been asked to pay €42 million to sign a Moroccan striker who plays for Sevilla.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 30th November 2021.

Former Manchester United player casts doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future under Ralf Rangnick

Luke Chadwick believes Ralf Rangnick’s arrival could cast doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese has been sensational for The Red Devils since returning to his old hunting ground this summer. The 36-year-old has scored ten goals in 15 appearances for the Premier League giants across competitions this season.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s time in the starting eleven could be affected by the arrival of Ralf Rangnick. The German manager is known for his high pressing style, and Manchester United are expected to deploy those tactics soon. Chadwick believes the Portuguese could struggle to play under such tactics.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick tipped Ronaldo to leave Manchester United if he was relegated to the bench under Rangnick.

“It’s been so well documented that with Cristiano Ronaldo in the team, United can’t really play with that high-pressing style,” said Chadwick.

“You see Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, and you wonder if that’s come from the new manager. If that is the case, you can’t imagine he’s going to stick around long, because he is coming towards the end of his career, and he’s going to want to start as many games as he possibly can to carry on breaking records,” continued Chadwick.

Red Devils asked to pay €42 million for Youssef En-Nesyri

Manchester United have been asked to pay €42 million to sign Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Moroccan striker has been outstanding for Sevilla of late, but is currently sidelined with an injury. The La Liga side are now willing to let him leave for the right price. The Red Devils are among the many clubs vying for his signature.

Manchester United are preparing for life after Edinson Cavani, who’s expected to depart Old Trafford next year. However, The Red Devils can only sign En-Nesyri next summer.

Manchester United competing with Newcastle United for Amadou Haidara

Manchester United are locked in battle with Newcastle United for the services of Amadou Haidara.

New Red Devils interim manager Ralf Rangnick is tipped to revisit his former club RB Leipzig for the services of the 23-year-old. The Premier League giants need a combative midfielder, and Haidara fits the bill.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ United are willing to give money to Ralf Rangnick to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window. Amadou Haidara, the Leipzig defensive midfielder, is one of the options Rangnick is considering. He would have a release clause of £33m. [ @hirstclass United are willing to give money to Ralf Rangnick to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window. Amadou Haidara, the Leipzig defensive midfielder, is one of the options Rangnick is considering. He would have a release clause of £33m. [@hirstclass] https://t.co/E3FXxASeJi

However, Manchester United will face stiff competition from Newcastle United for the Mali international.

Edited by Bhargav