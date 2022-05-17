Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag eager to work with Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils advised not to target Chelsea midfielder, and more - 16 May 2022

Manchester United will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their final game of the season. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will hope to secure sixth place with a win.

Meanwhile, incoming manager Erik ten Hag has said that he has Cristiano Ronaldo in his plans. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been advised by Noel Whelan not to target a Chelsea midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 16 May 2022:

Erik ten Hag eager to work with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

Erik ten Hag has said that he has Cristiano Ronaldo in his plans for the upcoming season. The Portuguese has been one of the rare shining lights at Manchester United this season. The 37-year-old has managed to hold his own despite the team’s poor display, top scoring with 24 goals across competitions.

However, his future is up in the air with the imminent arrival of Ten Hag, who'll take charge at Old Trafford this summer. There have been fears that Ten Hag’s preference for youth could drive Ronaldo out the exit door.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“Ronaldo is a giant, because of everything he has shown so far and because of how ambitious he is”. Erik ten Hag on Man Utd plans for Cristiano Ronaldo: “I want to keep Cristiano at Man United, of course. He has been very important for this club”, tells @MikeVerweij “Ronaldo is a giant, because of everything he has shown so far and because of how ambitious he is”. Erik ten Hag on Man Utd plans for Cristiano Ronaldo: “I want to keep Cristiano at Man United, of course. He has been very important for this club”, tells @MikeVerweij. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC“Ronaldo is a giant, because of everything he has shown so far and because of how ambitious he is”. https://t.co/RH2Se08WOL

However, speaking to De Telegraaf (via Eurosport UK), Ten Hag heaped praise on the Portuguese, calling him a ’giant'. The Dutchman said that he wants Ronaldo in his team. He said:

“Ronaldo is a giant, because of what he's already shown, and I think he's still very ambitious. Of course, I would like to keep him. He's been very important to Manchester United this year and can produce great statistics."

Meanwhile, despite his impressive numbers, Ronaldo is all set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Noel Whelan advises Manchester United not to target N’Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante could be on the move this summer

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised Manchester United not to pursue N’Golo Kante. The Chelsea midfielder will enter the final year of his contract this summer and has reportedly caught the eye of Erik ten Hag.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Red Devils should target younger players. He said:

“I’d like to see Man United looking to bring in much younger players. I don’t see the point of getting players in who are 31 or 32. They need freshening up all over the park, and to do that, they need to get young talent through the door."

He continued:

“Don’t get me wrong; N’Golo Kante is an exceptional player. He can still be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League on his day. But what is the point of signing players for two years? It’ll take a transfer fee – and they won’t get anything back for him in a couple of years. The fans will like to think Ten Hag is looking to build something for the future rather than just looking for a quick fix."

Kante, 31, has started 19 Premier League games this season but is out of contract next summer.

Paul Robinson tips Brandon Williams to leave Old Trafford

Brandon Williams could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Brandon Williams could leave Manchester United this summer. Williams is all set to return to Old Trafford from his loan spell at Norwich City at the end of the season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that Williams might not make it into Erik ten Hag’s squad next season. He noted:

“Under (Erik) ten Hag, everyone will get a clean slate at Man United. Williams has never really been given a run of games at United, but that could change. What he has to do is hit the ground running in pre-season."

He continued:

“But, if I’m honest, he is unlikely to even get a place on the bench next season. For that reason. I think it is more than likely that he will move on, whether that be on loan or on a permanent basis."

Williams, 21, has made 29 appearances during his current loan spell at Carrow Road. He has made 50 appearances for his parent club but is unlikely to add to that tally next season.

Edited by Bhargav