Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag lauded for Cristiano Ronaldo decision; Harry Kane move sanctioned, and more - March 28, 2023

Manchester United return to action in the Premier League on Sunday (April 2) against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park. Erik ten Hag’s men are third in the standings after 26 games and will look for all three points against the Magpies.

Meanwhile, a potential investor has praised Ten Hag for his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have given the go ahead to a move for Harry Kane this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 28, 2023:

Erik ten Hag lauded for Cristiano Ronaldo decision

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford on mutual terms last November.

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus, who has submitted a bid to buy Manchester United, has spoken highly of Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager arrived at Old Trafford last summer and has overseen an impressive turn in fortunes. The Red Devils won their first trophy in six years under Ten Hag, lifting the EFL Cup last month.

The Dutchman also sanctioned Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last November following a series of controversies, a move that has paid dividends. Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, as cited by Goal, the Finnish businessman said that Ten Hag showed great courage in dealing with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“From what I’ve seen, he’s a brilliant manager. What he did with Ajax was amazing, and what he’s done now with Manchester United is equally amazing. Because early in the season, things didn’t look very good. And he had the courage, which I really admire, to tell even big established stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo ‘look, this is me running this, and this is how I need to do’,” said Zilliacus

He added:

"And that led Ronaldo to leave the club, which now seems to have been a good move, because the club is doing significantly better without him. I think he’s done an amazing job. So I really hope that he stays with the club, and if I would be the owner, I’d definitely want to see him continue.”

Zilliacus also said that he will invite fans to take ownership of the club if he wins the race to buy Manchester United.

“Without fans, there is no club. When the deal is done, and I own the club, I will invite them to buy shares in the club. As far as I am concerned, Manchester United does not belong to one person, not an ego trip, but to everyone with a heart for the club,” said Zilliacus.

Ten Hag is pushing for a top-four finish this season, while his team have reached the FA Cup semifinals and the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Manchester United sanction Harry Kane move

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's hierarchy have sanctioned a move for Harry Kane this summer, according to The Daily Star.

The English striker is a target for Ten Hag at the end of the season, and the Red Devils are willing to offer £80 million for his signature. The 29-year-old’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires in less than 18 months, but he's reluctant to sign a new deal.

Manchester United want a new world-class No. 9 this summer and are long-term admirers of Kane. The Englishman has consistently been among the finest strikers in the land but is looking to leave Spurs in search of silverware. The Red Devils want him at Old Trafford at the end of the season but face competition from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Barcelona.

Red Devils yet to tie Marcus Rashford down to new deal

Marcus Rashford is one of Ten Hag’s most important players.

Manchester United are yet to strike a deal to prolong Marcus Rashford’s stay at Old Trafford, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside.

The English striker has gone from strength to strength this season under Ten Hag, turning into a goalscoring machine. The 25-year-old has scored 27 goals and set up nine from 44 appearances for the Red Devils.

Despite his obvious importance to the team, the Premier League giants are yet to tie him down to a new contract. Rashford has entered the final 18 months of his deal, and the situation has attracted interest from clubs across the continent.

The aforementioned report added that Manchester United have held initial discussions with the player’s entourage, but there have not been any major progress in talks yet.

