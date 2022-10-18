Manchester United are preparing to face Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Wednesday (October 19) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are fifth in the standings, while Spurs are third, but United have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted at the weekend. Elsewhere, the Red Devils will have to battle Newcastle United for the signature of an Inter Milan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 18, 2022:

Erik ten Hag opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo reaction to being substituted

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to leave a mark under Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag has no problem with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted against Newcastle United.

The Portuguese was hauled off by the Dutch manager in the second half after failing to make a mark, with Marcus Rashford taking his place. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was furious at having to leave the field and did not hide his feelings.

However, speaking to the press, Ten Hag said that the reaction is the mark of a quality player.

“I think no player is happy when he comes off, especially not Ronaldo. I understand that. As long as it's a quiet normal way, no problem with that. Of course he is convinced he should stay on and score a goal, that's why he's that good,” said Ten Hag.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣️ Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being subbed vs Newcastle: "No players is happy to get off. I understand that. I have no problem. He has to convince me he has to stay on." 🗣️ Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being subbed vs Newcastle: "No players is happy to get off. I understand that. I have no problem. He has to convince me he has to stay on."

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spurs last season, but Ten Hag believes it's not the only factor which will determine his team selection.

“I know (about the hat-trick), and, of course, you know. For a line-up, several facts you count on, but other facts you take account of,” said Ten Hag.

The 37-year-old has registered two goals in 11 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Manchester United set to battle Newcastle United for Hakan Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will battle Newcastle United for the services of Hakan Calhanoglu, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The Turkish midfielder joined Inter Milan from AC Milan in 2021 and has already become a regular feature with the Nerazzurri. The Red Devils are planning to take him to Old Trafford but face competition from the Magpies for his signature.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers According to Calciomercatoweb, Premier League duo Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in securing the services of Inter Milan ace Hakan Calhanoglu. According to Calciomercatoweb, Premier League duo Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in securing the services of Inter Milan ace Hakan Calhanoglu.

Ten Hag already has Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen at his disposal, so the interest in Calhanoglu has raised a few eyebrows.

However, the Dutch manager could be looking for squad depth as he looks to take Manchester United back to their glory days. Inter are going through financial difficulties, so they could be willing to cash in on Calhanoglu. The 28-year-old has appeared 13 times for the Serie A giants this season and has scored twice.

Paul Robinson advises Leon King to stay at Rangers

Leon King has admirers at Manchester United.

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has advised Leon King to stay at Rangers.

The 18-year-old defender has generated interest after a string of impressive displays for the Scottish giants. Manchester United are among the clubs who have sent scouts to watch him play, with Ten Hag on the lookout for raw talent.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that it would be in the best interest of the teenager to stay with Rangers for now.

"For the player, it would be best to stay at Rangers. You have to question whether it would be wise to come into the Premier League at 18 years old. Would he be involved in the first team? He would probably play in the under-23s or be loaned out. He would be far better off playing for a top quality team like Rangers week in, week out," said Robinson.

He added:

"You will learn more quickly that way. It is better for the player and better for the club. The club will be able to sell you for more in a few years time when you have 50 games behind you. Premier League clubs try to sign these young players on the cheap. They try to sign them before they develop into top players."

King has two years left on his current contract.

