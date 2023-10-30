Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag position safe, says former player; Aaron Wan-Bissaka backed for renewal, and more - October 30, 2023

Manchester United's dismal run this season continued with a demoralising 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Sunday (October 29) in the Premier League. The Red Devils have won five and lost as many of their 10 league games this season.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's position at Old Trafford is safe despite the decent poor run, says a former player. Elsewhere, full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been tipped to sign a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 30, 2023:

Erik ten Hag position safe, says Alan Hutton

Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alan Hutton reckons Erik ten Hag's position at Manchester United isn't under threat yet.

The Dutch manager has endured a difficult start to the new campaign, and it appears that his team have regressed after a stellar run last season. That has already sent the rumour mill on overdrive, will muffled calls of his removal from a few quarters.

However, Hutton told Football Insider that Ten Hag needs time to see his ideas unfold at Old Trafford.

"You just have to look at what he did last season. It might not be amazing for all Man United fans and what they used to be doing in the past but it is where they are at this moment in time. They are building something from the ground up, and that takes time," said Hutton.

He continued:

"I think they have spent a lot of money, and some of the signings have not worked out as yet, but the whispers I am hearing always go around big clubs, especially when it is a takeover. Sometimes it is just rumours.

"If results take a drastic turn and they end up falling out the European spots, then they might look to change it. He is not that long in the door, so I think he will be given time, but as we know at big clubs, it can be difficult if you are not winning games. I think, at this moment, in time he is in an alright position."

The Red Devils next face Newcastle United in midweek in the EFL Cup.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka backed for renewal

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has backed Manchester United to hand Aaron Wan-Bissaka a new contract. The English full-back showed marked improvement under Ten Hag last season and is now one of the Dutchman's most trusted men.

Romano told Give Me Sport that the Red Devils are happy with Wan-Bissaka.

"Wan-Bissaka was able to change the situation at Man Utd in one year because I still remember that we were here one year ago before the World Cup mentioning Wan-Bissaka as one of the players ready to leave United, and, then, he changed his story in a couple of months.

"So, credit to him, but, at the moment, Manchester United are happy with him, so I think there is a concrete chance to see him extending his contract at Manchester United," said Romano.

Wan-Bissaka is currently sidelined with an injury.

Manchester United likely to sign Jadon Sancho replacement in January

Jadon Sancho is likely to leave in January.

Manchester United are likely to target a short-term replacement for Jadon Sancho in January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Englishman has been a shadow of his former self since arriving at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. Sancho recently embroiled with a spat with Ten Hag and now remains banished from the Red Devils' first team.

Romano told Give Me Sport that the Premier League giants will make a final decision regarding the player in December.

"That could be the case as it happened one year ago with Wout Weghorst, that kind of deal. But again, at the moment, they have not decided. This is something that they will decide in December.

"It already happened one year ago that they had an internal meeting involving Erik ten Hag to decide on the target, and they decided to go for Weghorst. So, I think, that could be the case again to meet in December and to decide once they know the situation of Jadon Sancho," said Romano.

Manchester United have struggled in front of goal this season, and Jadon Sancho's absence hasn't helped their cause.