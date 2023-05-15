Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag wants Adrien Rabiot; Marcel Sabitzer ruled out for the season, and more - May 15, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (May 20) in the Premier League. The Red Devils will be eager to pick up a win against the Cherries to bolster their chances of a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag is eager to add Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to his squad this summer. Elsewhere, Marcel Sabitzer has been ruled out for the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 15, 2023:

Erik ten Hag wants Adrien Rabiot

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to L'Equipe. The French midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Juventus but is unlikely to extend his stay in Turin. Manchester United are planning to sign the player on a Bosman move at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are looking to reinforce their midfield this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Scott McTominay. The Scottish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is heavily linked with a departure this summer. Ten Hag has an established midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

However, there's a dearth of quality in the squad beyond the starting XI, so the Dutch manager wants to address the situation by roping in Rabiot. The French midfielder has all the ingredients to be a success at Manchester United and could add another dimension to Ten Hag's midfield. The 28-year-old also has a wealth of experience, which would appeal the Red Devils.

Moreover, his potential availability as a free agent would be the cherry on the cake. Liverpool also have their eyes on Rabiot and could pose a problem for the Old Trafford outfit in the Frenchman's pursuit. However, Ten Hag is planning to initiate contact with the player himself, which could tilt the tide towards Manchester United.

Marcel Sabitzer ruled out for the season

Marcel Sabitzer has picked up a meniscal injury and will not play again this season, Manchester United have announced.

The Austrian midfielder joined the Red Devils in January this year on a six-month loan from Bayern Munich and has been quietly impressive. The 29-year-old has scored three goals in 18 games for the club this season and also won the EFL Cup in February. His efforts have sparked talks of a permanent stay.

Sabitzer missed the weekend’s 2-0 league win over Woverhamton Wanderers due to knee issues, and subsequent scans revealed the unfortunate injury. With Manchester United’s place in the top four not confirmed yet, the Austrian’s absence will be a big blow to Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager will also be disappointed that the 29-year-old will miss the all-important FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 3.

Manchester United unlikely to keep Wout Weghorst

Manchester United have decided not to pursue a permanent deal for Wout Weghorst, according to Football Insider.

The Dutch forward joined the Red Devils in January this year on loan for the rest of the season. However, he has not lived up to the billing at Old Trafford. With just two goals and three assists in 28 games across competitions, the 30-year-old has failed to impress.

Weghorst’s work ethic on the pitch has draw praise, but he has struggled to make a mark in front of goal. Ten Hag is planning to go all out for a new world-class striker this summer, which would render the Dutch forward surplus to requirements.

Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane remains the first choice for the Dutch manager, who also has his eyes on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Weghorst, meanwhile, looks set to return to Burnley at the end of the season.

