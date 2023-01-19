Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag wants Napoli striker; Red Devils eyeing Denzel Dumfries, and more - January 18, 2023

Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park on Wednesday (January 18) to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Red Devils are fourth in the standings after 18 games, nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag wants a Napoli striker at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Denzel Dumfries, according to journalist Nicky Bandini.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 18, 2023:

Erik ten Hag wants Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag prefers Victor Osimhen ahead of Harry Kane, according to The Telegraph via Man Utd News.

The Dutch manager is expected to sign a new No. 9 this summer, and both men have been included in the shortlist. Kane has an impressive record in the Premier League and is the kind of player Manchester United lack.

Squawka @Squawka Victor Osimhen is one of the best strikers in world football right now. Victor Osimhen is one of the best strikers in world football right now. 🙌 https://t.co/U1mWI1Oess

However, Ten Hag reckons Osimhen would be a better fit for his tactics at Old Trafford.

The Nigerian striker has been in sensational form for Napoli this season, helping the Serie A side lead the title race. The 24-year-old has appeared 18 times across competitions for the Italian club and has amassed 13 goals and four assists.

Napoli are unlikely to let the player leave in January, but the Red Devils are willing to wait till the summer to get their man.

Manchester United eyeing Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries has caught the eye this season with Inter Milan.

Manchester United are interested in Denzel Dumfries, according to Nicky Bandini. The Dutch full-back is a much sought-after player after a stellar outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 26-year-old has also been impressive for Inter Milan this season and has admirers at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are in the search for a new right-back following the struggles of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and have set their sights on Dumfries.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are holding talks with Inter Milan over a £35m deal to sign Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries.



(Source: TuttoMercatoWeb) Manchester United are holding talks with Inter Milan over a £35m deal to sign Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries.(Source: TuttoMercatoWeb) 🚨 Manchester United are holding talks with Inter Milan over a £35m deal to sign Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries.(Source: TuttoMercatoWeb) https://t.co/U7p3HFaVPB

Wan-Bissaka was previously expected to leave Old Trafford this month but has worked his way back into the starting XI.

Ten Hag has recently praised the player for his efforts, but the Englishman’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air. Speaking on Sky Sports News, as cited by This is Futbol, Bandini said that Chelsea are also interested in Dumfries.

“Manchester United are definitely the club who have made more serious enquiries at this point. I think the interest from Chelsea is sort of in the background, but as we know, that could mean that they’re about to make the bid that just takes them away. Manchester United have had more serious enquiries; I honestly don’t know that anyone’s really in a rush to move on this right now,” said Bandini.

The Dutchman has appeared 23 times across competitions for the Nerazzurri this season, registering two goals and three assists.

Red Devils confident of Alejandro Garnacho stay

Alejandro Garnacho has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United are confident about keeping Alejandro Garnacho at Old Trafford, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean has been a revelation for the Red Devils this season and also made a mark in the recent Manchester derby win. The 18-year-old has been heavily involved with the first team this season but has not looked out of place.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Alejandro Garnacho has agreed terms on a new contract at Manchester United until 2029 - plus an option of an extra year. He will earn more than £30,000 per week – plus he will receive significant bonuses for goals and other performance-related targets. [ Alejandro Garnacho has agreed terms on a new contract at Manchester United until 2029 - plus an option of an extra year. He will earn more than £30,000 per week – plus he will receive significant bonuses for goals and other performance-related targets. [ @jac_talbot 🚨 Alejandro Garnacho has agreed terms on a new contract at Manchester United until 2029 - plus an option of an extra year. He will earn more than £30,000 per week – plus he will receive significant bonuses for goals and other performance-related targets. [@jac_talbot] https://t.co/WYrANXfiD1

His impressive development has not skipped the attention of Real Madrid, who're reportedly eyeing a move for the player. Juventus are also interested in the player. Garnacho’s contract with the Red Devils runs till 2024, but the club have the option of an additional year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Premier League giants are already engaged in talks and reckon a breakthrough is just around the corner.

“I’m told Manchester United are very confident on new deal for Alejandro Garnacho to be agreed in the next weeks or months. Talks are ongoing, and Man Utd feel it’s close. Real Madrid and Juventus have not started contacts to sign the Argentinian talent, as of now,” wrote Romano.

The Argentinean has appeared 18 times across competitions for the club this season, registering three goals and six assists.

