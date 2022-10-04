Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player accuses Red Devils of disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo; club ready to offload Donny van de Beek, and more - October 3, 2022

Manchester United endured a demoralizing 6-3 defeat at Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday (October 2) in the Premier League. The result saw Erik ten Hag’s team drop down to sixth in the standings after seven games.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils captain Roy Keane has accused the club of disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are ready to offload Donny van de Beek next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 3, 2022:

Roy Keane accuses Manchester United of disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute against Manchester City on Sunday.

Roy Keane has accused Manchester United of disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag stirred up controversy on Sunday by opting not to bring on the Portuguese despite his team needing goals.

The Dutchman has opted to keep the five-time Ballon d’Or winner on the bench in recent games.

Roy Keane on Man Utd and Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking to Sky Sports, Keane said that his former side should have let Ronaldo leave this summer.

“I think United are showing disrespect to Ronaldo. He should have been let go before the transfer window. The manager held on to him. Ok, he said he wanted options. But you don't hold on to Ronaldo to sit on the bench. He is one of the greatest players ever. He had options (to move in the summer). This idea he didn't have options is rubbish. He had four or five good options,” said Keane

He added:

"The big picture is that he (Ten Hag) is not going to play Ronaldo. It is just going to get uglier as the season goes on. United have shown nothing but disrespect to Ronaldo."

Ronaldo has one goal from eight appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Red Devils ready to offload Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek could be allowed to leave Old Trafford next year.

Manchester United are ready to allow Donny van de Beek to leave the club, according to 90 Min via Caught Offside.

The Dutchman has been an isolated figure at Old Trafford since joining from Ajax in 2020. Van de Beek has failed to break into the starting XI under Erik ten Hag and has appeared just thrice this season.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has deemed Donny van de Beek surplus to requirements, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already informed the player that he could script a move away from Old Trafford in January. However, the Dutchman is also welcome to try and fight for his place at the club. Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Defeat to City a wakeup call, says Luke Chadwick

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes Sunday’s defeat to Manchester City was a reality check for the Red Devils. The Old Trafford outfit were outclassed and outplayed at the Etihad.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that his former club failed to match City’s performance in the first half.

“I think to sum it up, all you can say is that it was a real wake-up call. I spoke last week about this game being a real test for United, but we saw the gulf in class. United couldn’t get near City, particularly in the first half. They never really looked dangerous or like scoring, and the game was out of sight by half time,” said Chadwick.

Chadwick added that City are miles ahead of Manchester United right now and have also tipped them to defend their league title.

“United have had some good results against Liverpool and Arsenal at Old Trafford, but in this away game against a really top club, you could see the difference. City are looking head and shoulders above everyone else; they might not be top of the league right now, but you can’t see anyone but them winning the league this season, particularly if they keep Haaland fit,” said Chadwick.

Manchester United have won four and lost three games in the league this season.

