Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player advises Cristiano Ronaldo to join Chelsea; Red Devils contemplating move for Tottenham Hotspur striker, and more - September 23, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to lock horns with bitter rivals Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad on October 2. Erik ten Hag’s wards are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league and are fifth in the standings.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to move to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are contemplating a move for a Tottenham Hotspur striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 23, 2022:

Frank Leboeuf advises Cristiano Ronaldo to join Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on international duty with Portugal.

Frank Leboeuf has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to move to Stamford Bridge. The Portuguese was linked with Chelsea this summer, but a move failed to see the light of day. The 37-year-old’s future remains up in the air, with the player struggling for regular game time under Ten Hag.

Speaking to ESPN, as cited by The Express, Leboeuf said that Ronaldo’s situation is unlikely to improve under the Dutchman.

“I think he (Ronaldo) can serve another club. I would have loved to have seen him play for Chelsea, I think Chelsea would have been good for him because he would have been served, I don’t know with (Erik) ten Hag how it’s going to work,” said Leboeuf.

Leboeuf said that the Portuguese should move to Stamford Bridge for free.

“I think he has enough money to go for free, and I already talked about that when he was at Juventus, and he should have done that instead of trying to get more money, where everybody can agree that he has enough, especially with his endorsements.”

He added:

“He doesn’t need a salary; let's say, he can choose wherever he wants to go. Because everybody is going to be pleased to have a player like him, when they don’t have to pay him because he is going to serve. He can go to big, top clubs, and I think he can serve the top clubs,” said Leboeuf.

Ronaldo has appeared eight times for United this season but has scored just once.

Manchester United contemplating Harry Kane move

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are contemplating a move for Harry Kane as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are among a bunch of clubs interested in the English striker. Kane has consistently been among the finest strikers in Europe and has registered 254 goals from 395 games for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 29-year-old’s contract expires in 2024, and Manchester United are hoping to lure him to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag remains in the hunt for a new No. 9, and Kane has emerged as an option. With Ronaldo’s future not set in stone, the Red Devils want the Englishman to lead the line if the former departs.

Red Devils planning new deals for Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot

Marcus Rashford (left) has rediscovered his form this season.

Manchester United are hoping to tie Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot down to new deals soon, according to 90 Min.

Both players are in the final year of their contract, although the Red Devils have the option of an additional year. Rashford has enjoyed a brilliant resurgence under Ten Hag and has been one of the club’s most potent attackers this season. The Englishman has three goals and as many assists in six games across competitions.

Dalot has also turned over a new leaf under Ten Hag and has made the right-back position his own. The Portuguese has been an omnipresent in the first team, appearing eight times this season. United are delighted with the efforts of the two men and want to hand them contract extensions soon.

