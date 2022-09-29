Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player advises Cristiano Ronaldo to retire; Red Devils tipped to sign Inter Milan full-back, and more - September 28, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday (October 2) in the Premier League. New manager Erik ten Hag’s team are on a four-game winning run in the league and are fifth in the standings.

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to hang up his boots. Elsewhere, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed the Red Devils to sign an Inter Milan full-back

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 28, 2022:

Antonio Cassano advises Cristiano Ronaldo to retire

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled with club and country recently.

Antonio Cassano has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to retire. The Portuguese has endured a difficult time with Manchester United this season. After failing to muster a move away from Old Trafford, the 37-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag.

Speaking to Cabine Desportiva, as cited by The Mirror, Cassano said that Ronaldo doesn’t have anything left to prove.

“At this point, Cristiano should do himself a favour and understand that if you don't reach a certain level, you should close the shop. He won everything, he was a phenomenon. Stop! You have to stop, or you'll only run into the bench,” said Cassano.

Ronaldo has appeared eight times for the Red Devils this season, scoring once. He drew blanks in his last two appearances for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

Kevin Campbell tips Manchester United to sign Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries could be on the move next year.

Kevin Campbell reckons Manchester United should move to secure the signature of Denzel Dumfries. The Dutch full-back has been a revelation for Inter Milan recently and is already generating attention from clubs around Europe.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the 26-year-old would be an upgrade on Diogo Dalot.

“I think so (Dumfries could be an upgrade on Diogo Dalot). Dumfries is a big threat going forward. Dalot has done alright this season. When a new manager comes in, he assesses his squad and looks at ways to improve it. If Ten Hag sees that position as one that needs improving, he will make the changes. He has to be allowed to. Dumfries could be that guy because he is a brilliant player,” said Campbell.

Dumfries has registered two goals and an assist in nine appearances for the Nerazzurri this season.

Paul Robinson warns Red Devils against Emiliano Martinez move

Emiliano Martinez has been linked with a move to Old Trafford recently.

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has warned Manchester United against a move for Emiliano Martinez.

The Red Devils are reportedly monitoring the Aston Villa goalkeeper as a replacement for David de Gea. The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract, but the club have the option of an additional year.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that Manchester United should steer clear of Martinez, as he isn’t proven at the highest level.

“Martinez did not establish himself at Arsenal. He has become a much better goalkeeper at Aston Villa. He has shown his qualities, but there is still a question mark. Can he play at the very top level? He still has a lot to prove for me. He needs to do it consistently for a lengthy period of time,” said Robinson.

The Englishman said that Dean Henderson would be the ideal replacement for De Gea if the Spaniard leaves.

“If De Gea goes, I would expect them to look again at Dean Henderson. It has to be an option for them. They cannot presume that it is not an option. If De Gea is to leave, it is a matter of urgency that they sign at least one goalkeeper because (Martin) Dubravka is only on loan,” said Robinson.

He added:

“They have Tom Heaton there, who is a top goalkeeper, but he will not want to be number three for the rest of their career. There could be a lot of change. They have to get it right if they want to challenge at the top again.”

De Gea has been an omnipresent for the Red Devils this season. Meanwhile, Martinez is contracted with Villa till 2027.

