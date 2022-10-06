Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Cristiano Ronaldo to leave for MLS; Donny van de Beek's situation likely to change in January, and more - October 5, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to lock horns with Omonia at the Tsirion Athlitiko Kentro on Thursday (October 6) in the UEFA Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s men need a win after a nightmare against Manchester City last weekend.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson reckons Cristiano Ronaldo could move to the MLS next year. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Donny van de Beek’s future could be decided in the next couple of months.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 5, 2022.

Paul Robinson backs Cristiano Ronaldo to leave for MLS

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United next year.

Paul Robinson believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way to the MLS. The Portuguese has struggled to break into Manchester United’s starting XI under Erik ten Hag this season. The 37-year-old was an unused substitute in the Manchester derby and is growing frustrated at the lack of action at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that Ronaldo’s situation is not ideal for all parties involved.

“There is a real problem there. He wanted to leave in the summer and made his intentions quite clear. It is now not an ideal situation for everybody. You question why a player like him is sat on the bench after a performance like that against Man City,” said Robinson.

Robinson added that the Portuguese is unlikely to move to another club in the Premier League.

“Ronaldo would be a marquee signing for any club. Would Chelsea go for him? I’m not sure if Ronaldo fits into Graham Potter’s plans. To be honest, I cannot see him joining another Premier League club. He is not going to want to sit on the bench somewhere else, and I think the ship has sailed at Man United,” said Robinson.

He continued:

“The only place I can see him going is the US. It is a situation that needs sorting out. It is a tricky one though, hence why he is still there.”

Ronaldo has one goal from eight appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Donny van de Beek's situation likely to change in January, says Fabrizio Romano

Donny van de Beek could be on his way out of Old Trafford in January.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Donny van de Beek’s future with Manchester United will be clear in the next two months. The Dutch midfielder has struggled since joining the Red Devils from Ajax in 2020, and the arrival of Ten Hag has not improved his position.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Van de Beek wants to play regular football.

“There’s no decision on his future, as it depends on the next two months for Van de Beek. For sure, he wants to play, and so we have to follow the situation because it could change in January. I think it’s an open situation for January market; it depends on if Ten Hag ends up using him more, and if Donny is happy with his role, of course,” wrote Romano.

The Dutch midfielder has registered just three appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Luke Chadwick backs Casemiro to break into Manchester United team

Casemiro has endured a slow start to life at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has backed Casemiro to force his way into the starting XI after the derby defeat. The Brazilian joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid this summer but has struggled to seal his place in the team.

Speaking recently to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that his former club would have struggled against Manchester City even with Casemiro in the team.

“It was a big call to make. I think in fairness McTominay earned his place in the team, leading up to this game. I also think United won’t really come up against an attack like this Man City team again this season, so even with a player who offers what Casemiro does there, I think it would’ve been a real challenge to contain City, with how well they were playing,” said Chadwick.

Chadwick added that Casemiro helped steady the ship against the Cityzens in the second half.

“You’d imagine Casemiro was brought in to be that main defensive midfielder in front of the defence. After this game, you’d think maybe Ten Hag will look to start him in matches now; I can’t imagine he’s been brought in to sit on the bench. Obviously he came on as a substitute, and he wasn’t brilliant, but he contributed to a slightly improved performance in the second half,” said Chadwick.

He added:

“I do expect Casemiro to come into the team now and make that defensive midfield place his own alongside Christian Eriksen.”

Casemiro has appeared six times for Manchester United this season.

