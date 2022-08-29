Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player believes Antony arrival could lead to Cristiano Ronaldo exit; Red Devils plotting swap deal for Barcelona full-back, and more - August 29, 2022

Manchester United have improved the mood around the club after picking up two wins on the trot. The recent results have elevated Erik ten Hag’s men to eighth in the Premier League after they were languishing at the foot of the standings following losses in their first two games.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick believes Antony’s arrival could mark the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's stint at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are plotting a swap deal with Barcelona for Sergino Dest.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 29, 2022:

Luke Chadwick believes Antony arrival could lead to Cristiano Ronaldo exit

Cristiano Ronaldo is running out of time to secure a move away from Old Trafford.

Luke Chadwick believes Antony’s arrival at Old Trafford could signal the end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United.

The Portuguese is eager to engineer a move away from the club this summer, but his efforts have so far failed to bear fruit. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are close to securing Antony from Ajax.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that Antony’s arrival could help the club deal with Ronaldo’s potential departure.

“I think it changes the mood inside the club as well – it was such a low at the start of the season, but now the wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and the signings of Casemiro and Antony make things look a lot more positive for the club. If Ronaldo leaves, this signing (Antony's) certainly softens the blow a little bit,” said Chadwick.

Chadwick added that Ronaldo is unlikely to start under new manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

“It seems like Ronaldo’s time at the club is probably coming to an end. It would be a shame if things end on a sour note, but he’s going to want to be at a club where he’s going to start games, and you can see that’s not going to happen now (at United), with what’s gone on in pre-season,” said Chadwick.

He added:

“So to bring in a top class attacking player like Antony as well helps a lot, and it could mean it’s the end of the road for Ronaldo, so he can finish his career somewhere where he’s going to start games regularly. It just doesn’t look like that’s going to happen for him under Ten Hag at United.”

Ronaldo has started from the bench in the last two games for the Red Devils and is yet to open his account after four games.

Manchester United plotting swap deal for Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest (left) could be on his way to Old Trafford

Manchester United are planning a swap deal with Barcelona involving Sergino Dest and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to SPORT via Caught Offside.

The English right-back has found game time difficult to come by recently and is likely to be offloaded this summer. Wan-Bissaka dropped behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order last season, and his situation hasn’t improved this campaign under Ten Hag.

The Red Devils are looking for an able backup to Dalot and have their eyes on Dest. The American has struggled to break into Xavi’s team, and the Blaugrana are looking to offload him this summer. The Premier League giants are currently in talks with Barcelona to facilitate a swap deal.

Luke Chadwick urges Red Devils to keep Scott McTominay at club

Scott McTominay has admirers at St. James’ Park.

Luke Chadwick has urged Manchester United to keep Scott McTominay at the club. The Scottish midfielder’s place in the team has come under threat since the arrival of Casemiro. Newcastle United are monitoring him with interest.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick praised McTominay’s attitude in a struggling team.

“He’s had some absolutely exceptional games, but it’s hard to completely judge him given the weak teams he’s had around him at Manchester United. Like with Fred, I think he’s got a fantastic attitude, but there’s a lot of focus on them in an otherwise struggling team,” said Chadwick.

Chadwick believes McTominay could be an important squad player at United season.

“McTominay’s come through the academy; he plays his heart out on the pitch. I’m sure he can force his way into the team at least as a squad player, and have an important role to play at United. Sometimes against top, top-level opposition he can be found wanting, but for me, he’s still got loads to offer, and you want those players with the Man United DNA around the squad,” said Chadwick.

McTominay has been impressive for the Red Devils in the last two games.

