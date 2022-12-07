Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player slams Cristiano Ronaldo; club submit offer for Denzel Dumfries, more - December 7, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to bolster their squad in January. Erik ten Hag is pushing for a top-four finish this season and might need reinforcements in the winter to secure UEFA Champions League football.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for his behaviour. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have offered a player-plus-cash deal involving Diogo Dalot for Denzel Dumfries.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 7, 2022:

Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford by mutual consent last month.

Gary Neville is unimpressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's recent behavior with the Portuguese national team after the game against Switzerland at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 37-year-old started from the bench and watched his team secure a stunning 6-1 victory. After the game, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen walking off the pitch as his teammates celebrated with fans.

Ronaldo has made recent headlines by parting ways with Manchester United last month. The Portuguese’s no-holds-barred interview with Piers Morgan forced the club to cut ties with their prodigal son. The 37-year-old is yet to decide on his next move but has struggled to generate interest from top clubs in Europe.

Speaking after the game, Neville said that Ronaldo’s recent behaviour paints a poor picture of the player.

“Well what happened at United, the suggestion was, it was because (Erik) Ten Hag was trying to make a move on him, he’s trying to establish his authority. This is a manager (Santos) who’s got an unbelievable relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo for eight years,” said Neville.

He continued:

“And there are a lot of fans of Cristiano Ronaldo who aren’t willing to tell him the truth. I think he does need to listen to the truth that it’s becoming a little bit of a scruffy end. The petulance, the stomping around, the sulking, it’s got to stop because it doesn’t reflect well on him at all.”

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Man Utd: "He's gone and it's the past. We're now looking forward and we're looking to the future."



The Boss Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Man Utd: "He's gone and it's the past. We're now looking forward and we're looking to the future."The Boss 🚨 Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Man Utd: "He's gone and it's the past. We're now looking forward and we're looking to the future."The Boss ❤️ https://t.co/R4SCN18B3F

Neville added that Ronaldo runs the risk of ruining his reputation with his recent antics.

“His long-term legacy is set; he’s protected. He’s one of the great all-time players, but in the short term, he’s got to do a lot better, because is the Juventus manager wrong? The Manchester United manager wrong? And now is the Portugal manager wrong? There’s three of them that now have done the same thing with him,” said Neville.

Ronaldo has appeared four times at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but has scored just once.

Manchester United offer €30 million plus Diogo Dalot for Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have offered Inter Milan €30 million plus Diogo Dalot for the signature of Denzel Dumfries, according to journalist Ciro Venerato via Sport Witness.

The Dutch full-back has been a rage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, prompting the Red Devils to take action. The Premier League giants remain eager to rope in a new right-back and have zeroed in on Dumfries.

B/R Football @brfootball



Denzel Dumfries did it all today Two assists, one goal-line clearance, one goal.Denzel Dumfries did it all today Two assists, one goal-line clearance, one goal.Denzel Dumfries did it all today 😤 https://t.co/4RAymrnAdY

Diogo Dalot has enjoyed a brilliant upturn in fortunes under Ten Hag at Old Trafford this season. However, the Dutch manager desires an upgrade on the Portuguese as he aims to get United back to their halcyon days. Ten Hag has identified Dumfries as the perfect candidate for the role, and the Red Devils have already submitted a player-plus-cash offer for the Dutchman.

However, the Nerazzurri are unlikely to accept the offer, and the Dutch full-back could stay at the San Siro till the summer. The 26-year-old has appeared 20 times for the Serie A giants this season, registering two goals and three assists.

Red Devils receive boost in Joao Felix pursuit

Joao Felix could leave the Wanda Metropolitano in 2023.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Joao Felix, with Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin admitting that the player could leave in January.

The Red Devils have identified the 23-year-old as a possible replacement for Ronaldo, who left Old Trafford last month. Felix has endured a difficult time at the Wanda Metropolitano of late after reportedly falling out of favour with manager Diego Simeone.

B/R Football @brfootball

23-year-old João Félix—Two goals, two assists

23-year-old Rafael Leão—Two goals



Portugal’s young stars bringing it at the World Cup 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos—Three goals, one assist23-year-old João Félix—Two goals, two assists23-year-old Rafael Leão—Two goalsPortugal’s young stars bringing it at the World Cup 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos—Three goals, one assist 23-year-old João Félix—Two goals, two assists23-year-old Rafael Leão—Two goalsPortugal’s young stars bringing it at the World Cup 🌟 https://t.co/vT1uXXULiy

Speaking to TVE, as cited by Man Utd News, Marin hinted that Felix wants to leave.

“Signing him was the biggest bet the club has made in its history. I think he is a top world-class player, but because of the relationship with the coach, his playing time, his motivation. It’d be reasonable to analyse an option for him to depart if one arrives. It’s reasonable to think that he might leave, although I’d love him to stay. But, that’s not the player’s idea,” said Marin.

Felix has appeared 18 times for Los Rojiblancos this season, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

