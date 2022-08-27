Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Former player urges Cristiano Ronaldo to be professional if he stays; Ajax reject £76.3 million offer for Antony, and more - August 26, 2022

Manchester United will face Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday (August 27) in the Premier League. New manager Erik ten Hag will look to continue his recent good fortune after overseeing a win over Liverpool last week.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to be professional if he stays at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Ajax have rejected a £76.3 million bid from the Red Devils for Antony.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 26, 2022:

Noel Whelan urges Cristiano Ronaldo to be professional if he stays at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be linked with an exit from Old Trafford/

Noel Whelan has said that Cristiano Ronaldo must be professional if he ends up staying at Manchester United. The Portuguese is desperate to leave Old Trafford this summer but has failed to secure a move so far. The 37-year-old remains linked with a return to his former club Sporting Lisbon.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Ronaldo needs to live up to his standards if he fails to leave.

“He’s lost his place after the win on Monday. But he’s a big player; there’s no doubt about that. He needs to make up his mind. If there’s no move in the pipeline, he needs to knuckle down and bring that same level that we saw last season.,” said Whelan.

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗞 Cristiano Ronaldo has decided that the best option for him is to go back to Sporting Lisbon. The operation is not easy, but Sporting and Jorge Mendes are trying and looking for a way. [ @jfelixdiaz 🗞 Cristiano Ronaldo has decided that the best option for him is to go back to Sporting Lisbon. The operation is not easy, but Sporting and Jorge Mendes are trying and looking for a way. [@jfelixdiaz]

Whelan added that the Portuguese should mentor the younger players in the squad.

“He needs to be someone who is professional and someone who supports the other players in the dressing room, especially the younger players. There’s been too much controversy and too much talk from him and around him. Now he’s got to come up with a plan. If he’s not going to get his move, he’s got to knuckle down and start working hard very quickly,” said Whelan.

Ronaldo is yet to score in three games this season.

Ajax reject £76.3 million offer from Red Devils for Antony

Antony is wanted at Manchester United.

Ajax have rejected a colossal bid from Manchester United for Antony, according to Sky Sports.

The Brazilian forward is Ten Hag’s primary target this summer, with the player also eager to arrive at Old Trafford. However, the Eredivisie giants are unwilling to let their prize asset leave unless their valuation is met.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Bid has been submitted as called by Manchester United new bid has been rejected by Ajax earlier today. €90m is considered not enough, that’s why Antony is disappointed with Ajax - he only wants United.Bid has been submitted as called by @MikeVerweij and it’s already turned down. Manchester United new bid has been rejected by Ajax earlier today. €90m is considered not enough, that’s why Antony is disappointed with Ajax - he only wants United. 🚨🔴 #MUFCBid has been submitted as called by @MikeVerweij and it’s already turned down. https://t.co/zmKzbnecZt

The Red Devils saw their previous offer for the 22-year-old rejected by Ajax, and have now submitted an improved £76.3m bid to get their man.

However, that was immediately turned down by the Dutch champions. The two clubs remain engaged in talks as the Premier League giants attempt to find a solution before the end of the window.

Alex McLeish tips Harry Maguire to join Chelsea

Harry Maguire has generated interest from Chelsea.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes Harry Maguire could join Chelsea after dropping down the pecking order at Manchester United.

The English defender was an unused substitute against Liverpool as Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez ran riot. Maguire is unlikely to return to the starting XI on Saturday and has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that Maguire faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

“Maguire, I still rate him very highly, and he could fit in with a lot of teams. He’s been linked with Chelsea now, which is unbelievable. He’s a human being; he will be shattered (after being dropped). He will be shattered, like every other person would be,” said McLeish.

He added:

“He will be playing mind games with himself. Back in the day, Sir Alex dropped me, and I didn’t get back in for a couple of games. I was devastated, and I can only imagine Maguire isn’t too happy about it either and iz really fearing for his future at Man United.”

Maguire has struggled to impress in recent games and is no longer guaranteed a place in the first team.

