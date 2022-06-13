Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Gary Neville says Red Devils will need 3 players to replace Cristiano Ronaldo; Antony tipped to succeed at Old Trafford, and more - June 12, 2022

Manchester United will look to get back to their best next season under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is likely to use the summer to make the necessary changes to his team.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville believes the Red Devils will need three players to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell has tipped Antony to succeed at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 12, 2022:

Gary Neville says Manchester United will need three players to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at United is not set in stone.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes the Red Devils will need three players to replace Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves this year.

The Portuguese returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer but failed to inspire his team to silverware. With the club failing to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, the 37-year-old has been linked with a summer exit.

Speaking recently, Neville said that his former club will miss Ronaldo for his goals if he leaves.

“For me if Ronaldo leaves we’ve not got a centre-forward. Then we have to go and sign three players. And we can’t sign three because we haven’t got the money. He always gets 18-20 goals, so if they lose his goals then that’s a problem,” said Neville.

Neville added that Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

“I think Ronaldo is staying. [But] I’d be very surprised if he’s just kept for commercial reasons. When [Erik] ten Hag was announced, within two or three days, Cristiano put something out on his social media feed. In my mind he wouldn’t have put something out unless there was comfort that the new manager wanted him for next season,” said Neville.

He added:

“I think Cristiano is staying, but I think the problem started at the start of the season. Cavani pleaded to stay and lead the attack for another year, but when the club signed Ronaldo it completely put his nose out of joint. Cavani was completely shot then. He was finished.”

Neville continued:

“It also upset the dynamic in the dressing room with Bruno Fernandes, because he looks up to Ronaldo as a God-like character because of Portugal. I think that made him feel a bit inferior to what he was before. It also made [Harry] Maguire naturally feel inferior as captain. Not from Ronaldo himself, but his presence on the pitch. Everyone looks to Cristiano.”

Kevin Campbell tips Antony to succeed at Old Trafford

Antony has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed Antony to succeed at Old Trafford. The Ajax man has been one of the names linked with Manchester United this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell heaped praise on Antony.

“You have to take that step up from the Eredivisie to the Premier League into consideration. But Ten Hag likes the tried and tested route; he’ll want to work with players who know his system,” said Campbell.

He added:

“As far as I’m concerned, Antony has played really well recently at Ajax. He’s a really good player. I don’t think Ten Hag will be daunted at all by that step up – he knows Antony can make the step up. It’s gonna be interesting to see what happens with him, but he’s a top player.”

Red Devils submit offer for Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have submitted an offer for Ruben Neves, according to Caught Offside via O Jogo.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his midfield this summer and is already hot on the heels of Frenkie de Jong. However, the Dutch manager is unlikely to stop once he gets his man, with Wolves' Neves also a target.

The Portuguese has consistently been one of the best midfielders in the league and is now wanted at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already submitted an offer for Neves, who is also being tracked by Barcelona. However, their proposal is superior to the one submitted by the Blaugrana.

