Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane move unlikely; Erik ten Hag wants Marcel Sabitzer stay, and more - April 8, 2023

Manchester United secured a 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday (April 8) at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial helped Erik ten Hag’s team remain fourth in the league.

Meanwhile, a former player reckons Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is unlikely to join the Red Devils this summer. Elsewhere, United manager Erik ten Hag wants Marcel Sabitzer to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 8, 2023:

Harry Kane move unlikely

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane is unlikely to move to Old Trafford this summer, according to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new world-class No. 9 following their goalscoring woes this season. Ten Hag has set his sights on Kane and Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen,

However, speaking recently, Scholes said that Kane is happy at Tottenham Hotspur.

“I think Harry is very happy where he is. If he was going to move, it would have been to Man City a couple of years ago. I just think he’s very happy at Tottenham doing what he’s doing. It’s a risk as well for Man United, if you put all your eggs in that Harry Kane basket and all of a sudden Daniel Levy is messing you about, you might end up with no one,” said Scholes.

However, Scholes added that Kane would be brilliant for Manchester United should they get hold of him.

“If you get him early, brilliant. He would be fantastic, 25 goals guaranteed,” said Scholes.

Kane’s contract with Spurs runs out in less than 18 months, but he's yet to commit his future to the club.

Erik ten Hag wants Marcel Sabitzer stay

Marcel Sabitzer could permanently stay at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is happy with Marcel Sabitzer’s performance and wants to keep the Austrian at Manchester United beyond the summer, according to Football Insider.

The 29-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in January from Bayern Munich and has settled in well with the Red Devils. Sabitzer has held his own in midfield, impressing with his bite and eye for passes.

Ten Hag is assembling a team that could dominate Europe and reckons Sabitzer fits his plans. The manager has urged the Premier League giants to sign the Austrian permanently. The Bavarians are likely to let Sabitzer leave for £25-30 million.

Manchester United in talks for Jeremie Frimpong, says Christian Falk

Jeremie Frimpong is inching closer to a move to Old Trafford.

Journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that Manchester United are working to sign Jeremie Frimpong at the end of the season.

The Dutch right-back has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen this season, and Ten Hag wants him at Old Trafford. The Dutchman is looking to bolster his options at right-back.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have done well, but Ten Hag wants an upgrade on the duo. Frimpong has eight goals and nine assists in 37 games across competitions for Leverkusen this season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Leverkusen have identified Brazilian full-back Arthur as Frimpong’s replacement.

“It's getting hotter and hotter with Manchester United and Jeremie Frimpong. There are talks. Leverkusen know that they probably will lose their right-back, which is why they gave Arthur (20) a new contract till 2028. The Brazil right-back (full name: Arthur Augusto de Matos Soares) is coming from America Mineiro,” wrote Falk.

Frimpong, 22, is expected to get better under Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

