Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane told to join Red Devils; Newcastle United pushing for Scott McTominay, and more - April 26, 2023

Manchester United lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (April 27) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will be eager to pick up three points to get a step closer to securing a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been advised to join the Red Devils. Elsewhere, Newcastle United have stepped up their efforts to sign Scott McTominay.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 26, 2023:

Harry Kane told to join Manchester United

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Super agent Haydn Dodge reckons Harry Kane should move to Old Trafford if Manchester United come calling this summer.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new No. 9 this year and have the Englishman among their targets for the position. Kane has consistently been among the most lethal strikers in the league.

In his column for Caught Offside, Dodge said that Tottenham Hotspur fans would prefer Kane to join Manchester United instead of Chelsea.

“If I’m Harry Kane, I’m sitting there going ‘why am I doing this to myself and if United are going to put a £100m bid in then why wouldn’t I go…’ Whether or not Kane’s representatives are good enough to go and push through the move that they would want, I don’t know,” wrote Dodge.

He continued:

“The fact that Pochettino is going in at Chelsea is a little bit of a killer for Tottenham fans already, and as a Spurs fan, you’d rather he’d go to United than to Chelsea, because that would be the ultimate no no. The fact that Poch will probably attract someone like Kane, and the fact he’s already going there, for Tottenham fans it’s a bit of a kick in the teeth anyway.”

Kane has 26 goals and four assists in 43 games across competitions this season for Spurs, and his contract expires next summer.

Newcastle United pushing for Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay is wanted at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United are working to sign Scott McTominay, according to Football Insider.

The Scottish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United this season and is reportedly looking to leave Old Trafford this summer. The 26-year-old has apparently informed the Red Devils that he wants to leave.

McTominay’s situation is unlikely to improve, with Manchester United likely to sign Marcel Sabitzer permanently this summer. The Magpies are hoping to make the most of the situation and prise the Scot away to St. James’ Park.

Dean Jones updates on David de Gea contract situation

David de Gea is expected to sign a new deal soon..

Journalist Dean Jones is not surprised by Manchester United’s attempts to renew David de Gea’s contract.

The Spanish goalkeeper has not been a great fit in Ten Hag’s tactics of playing out from the back. There have been calls for a new goalkeeper, with the 32-year-old’s contract expiring this summer. However, the Red Devils are working to tie him down to a new deal.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Premier League giants need De Gea’s experience in the backroom right now.

“Ever since ten Hag came in, there has been talk about how David de Gea does not fit his style of football, and United will have to find a new keeper. Yet whenever ten Hag talks about De Gea, it seems like he has almost the least concern. I think that is sometimes easier said than done in terms of getting rid of a player like this, and the fact we're edging closer to him signing a new contract doesn't surprise me,” said Jones.

He continued:

“There have been some bad moments in his United career, but we are also at a stage now where United are evolving and have to be very careful about the team’s personality. You need leadership and continuity, as well as new signings. I think de Gea brings a lot to the squad, and it seems the benefits of having him outweigh the fact he is not the world’s best at passing out from the back.”

Jones added that the circumstances at Manchester United favour De Gea’s stay for now.

“We also have to weigh into this that other areas of United’s squad need more repair. They need at least one new defender; the midfield needs strengthening, and they need to inject funds into a number nine. There is no doubt they have cast their net to look at other goalkeepers, but the circumstance they are in has probably just tipped this in favour of sticking with De Gea,” said Jones.

De Gea has been at Old Trafford for more than a decade and is among the senior-most players at the club.

