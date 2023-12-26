Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan want Anthony Martial; Red Devils slammed for Harry Kane decision, and more - December 26, 2023

Manchester United have endured a difficult time under Erik ten Hag this season. The Red Devils have lost 13 of their opening 26 games across competitions, so manager Erik ten Hag is feeling the heat.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are interested in United attacker Anthony Martial. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been slammed for not signing former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 26, 2023:

Inter Milan want Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial is wanted at the San Siro.

Inter Milan are ready to bring Anthony Martial to the Serie A, according to Gazzetta.

The French forward is a peripheral figure at Manchester United and is behind Rasmus Hojlund in the pecking order. Martial has regressed in recent seasons, and the Red Devils have also struggled to deal with his injury woes.

A exit from the club could be on the cards in 2024, especially as his contract expires in just over six months. The Nerazzurri are contemplating a move for the 28-year-old in January to provide more cover in attack.

Manchester United are likely to let Martial leave for a nominal fee but might need to sign a replacement.

Manchester United slammed for Harry Kane decision

Harry Kane (left) moved to the Allianz Arena this summer.

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has criticised the club for not signing Harry Kane this summer.

The English striker was available this summer but eventually left Tottenham Hotspur to join Bayern Munich in a €100 million deal. Kane has hit the ground running at the Allianz Arena, scoring 25 goals and setting up eight in 22 outings across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils opted to rope in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, but the 20-year-old has struggled to find his feet. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Yorke said that Manchester United should have targetted one of Erling Haaland, Kane and Victor Osimhen instead of Hojlund.

"I think they should have paid £150m for Haaland. Harry Kane is an obvious choice. And Osimhen is another I would have tried for. I feel sorry for the kid Rasmus. He’s suffering all around.

"I didn’t know anything about him until he came to United for such a huge fee. He’s 20 years of age, never had top-level experience, and you can see he’s in that development stage," said Yorke.

He added:

“You can’t bring a rookie in to do a man’s job. It just doesn’t work. He’s making the game look a little bit difficult. But who is he learning from?”

Hojlund is yet to score in 14 Premier League games.

Harry Maguire advised to join West Ham United

Harry Maguire's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe has advised Harry Maguire to join West Ham United.

The English defender was heavily linked with a move to the London Stadium this summer but opted to stay at Old Trafford. Maguire has since wrestled his way back into Erik ten Hag's team, appearing 17 times across competitions this season. The Hammers, though, could be tempted to return for the player in 2024.

Speaking to The Express, Sharpe said that Maguire could benefit from working under David Moyes.

"I don’t know Harry Maguire. I don’t know what the manager talks to him about, I don’t know if he’s sort of thinking behind what’s going on. But I look at a West Ham move on the surface and think what a great move it would be.

"I know West Ham struggled a bit last year, but that was probably due to being in Europe for the first time in a while," said Sharpe.

He continued:

“They’ve come back again and looked decent this year. They’ll always have a decent team. David Moyes is a really good manager, and he (Maguire) would benefit from playing under David Moyes in a team like West Ham."

The 30-year-old is currently sidelined with a groin injury.