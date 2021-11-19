Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Italian legend claims he would have stopped Cristiano Ronaldo; club battling Chelsea for Bayern Munich star, and more - 18th November 2021

Manchester United will need Cristiano Ronaldo to lead from the front once again when they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Saturday. The Portuguese has been in fine form since rejoining The Red Devils this summer.

Meanwhile, an Italian legend has claimed that he would have stopped Cristiano Ronaldo during his playing days. Elsewhere. Manchester United are battling Chelsea for a Bayern Munich star.

On that note, here's take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 18th November 2021.

Fabio Cannavaro claims he would have stopped Cristiano Ronaldo

Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has claimed that he would have stopped Cristiano Ronaldo during his playing days. The Portuguese has consistently been one of the best players in the world for close to two decades. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner first established himself as a world-class player at Manchester United in the 2000s.

Ronaldo then went on to achieve greater heights at Real Madrid. The Portuguese spent almost a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring goals and winning trophies galore. However, he was hungry for more, and opted for a new challenge with Juventus.

After stamping his authority in Italy, Ronaldo returned to his old hunting ground, joining The Red Devils this summer. Despite Manchester United’s inconsistent displays this season, the 36-year-old has been at the top of his game. The Portuguese has already scored nine goals in 12 appearances across competitions this season.

Ronaldo has terrorised defenders in every league he has played. However, Cannavaro believes the Portuguese would have found it difficult to deal with him. Speaking with The Sun, the former Real Madrid defender said he would not have feared the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Aubameyang is also a terrific player, like Ronaldo. But I wouldn’t have feared them. Against prime Cannavaro, it would have been tough for anyone,” said Cannavaro.

Manchester United battling Chelsea for Robert Lewandowski

Manchester United are locked in a battle with Chelsea for Robert Lewandowski, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Polish striker’s current deal with Bayern Munich expires in 2023. Lewandowski is itching for a new challenge, and has his eyes on the Premier League. The Red Devils are eager to secure his services, but face competition from The Blues.

The 33-year-old remains one of the most feared strikers in the world. Manchester United believe Lewandowski could help them deal with the impending departures of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial next summer.

Mino Raiola hints at Paul Pogba’s exit from Manchester United

Mino Raiola has hinted that Paul Pogba’s time at Manchester United could be coming to an end. The Frenchman’s current contract with The Red Devils expires next summer, but he's yet to sign a new deal.

GOAL @goal Mino Raiola isn't shutting down those Paul Pogba rumours 👀 Mino Raiola isn't shutting down those Paul Pogba rumours 👀 https://t.co/dr3u6xZAbK

Speaking to Rai Sport, as relayed by Goal, the super agent also slammed his client’s critics.

“December is the month of dreams… and I can’t stop dreams, but it is better to not speak about Paul. If some former Man Utd player doesn’t speak about me and Paul, they won’t work anymore. It’s too early to speak about Paul Pogba’s contract. Let’s see what happens. I can’t stop anyone from dreaming,” said Raiola.

