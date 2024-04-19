Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ivan Toney ready to join Red Devils; club eyeing Youssouf Fofana, and more - April 19, 2024

Manchester United will be hoping to get the better of Coventry City at Wembley on Sunday, April 21, in the FA Cup semifinals. Erik ten Hag’s team are coming off a 2-2 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Brentford striker Ivan Toney is willing to join the Red Devils. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have set their sights on Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 19, 2024:

Ivan Toney ready to join Manchester United

Ivan Toney could be on the move this summer

Ivan Toney is ready to agree a blockbuster move to Manchester United this summer, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new No. 9 this year, despite investing £72 million last summer to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. The Danish striker is not the finished material yet, and the club want an established face to lead the line next season. Toney has popped up on their radar.

The English striker is highly rated in the Premier League and is expected to leave Brentford this summer. Arsenal and Chelsea were previously interested in his services but have reportedly balked at his £100 million price tag.

The 28-year-old apparently earns £36,000 per week with the Bees and is willing to make the move to Old Trafford if he's offered £250,000 per week.

Red Devils eyeing Youssouf Fofana, says journalist

Youssouf Fofana is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Youssouf Fofana, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for Monaco this season, registering two goals and three assists in 29 outings across competitions. The Red Devils are looking for a new midfielder this summer and have their eyes on the 25-year-old.

The Premier League giants are likely to bid adieu to Christian Eriksen this year. Sofyan Amrabat is also expected to return to Fiorentina at the end of his loan deal. There are doubts regarding the future of Casemiro and Scott McTominay as well, and a new midfielder is fast becoming a priority at Old Trafford.

Fofana’s contract with the French club expires in 2025, so Manchester United could secure his services for a cut-price deal this summer.

Erik ten Hag keeping faith in Casemiro

Casemiro’s future remains up in the air

Erik ten Hag has insisted that Casemiro remains a key figure for Manchester United.

The Brazilian forward hasn’t been in his element this season, and the team have been vulnerable in the middle of the park as a result. Casemiro is already being linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with the Red Devils expected to sign a new midfielder.

However, speaking to the press as cited by GOAL, Ten Hag sounded confident that the 32-year-old will help bring success to Manchester United.

"We needed a six when I arrived here and last season he was fantastic. I don’t think he had ever scored so many goals but as a holding midfielder, he was so important to the team.

"This season he has struggled with a bad injury that he never had in his career but he is such a winner - all his career, he has always won,” said Ten Hag.

He continued:

“Everywhere he was, there was success. And I trust he will also bring us success. I know he needs games and he will be better. I am very confident about him, he is a fighter, that is why he has won big trophies. He is a personality and is a very important player.”

Benfica’s Joao Neves has been named as a possible replacement for Casemiro.

