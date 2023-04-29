Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Jadon Sancho wants Borussia Dortmund return; Red Devils eyeing Adrien Rabiot, and more - April 29, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday (April 30) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off dropping points at Tottenham Hotspur in the league in midweek.

Meanwhile, winger Jadon Sancho wants to return to Borussia Dortmund on loan this summer. Elsewhere, the Red Devils remain in the hunt for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 29, 2023:

Jadon Sancho wants Borussia Dortmund return

Jadon Sancho has blown hot and cold since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho is eager to return to Borussia Dortmund on loan, according to Suddeutsche Zeitung via Goal. The English attacker joined Manchester United from the German side for a premium in the summer of 2021 but has failed to replicate his blistering Bundesliga form with the Red Devils.

Sancho is frustrated with the situation and wants to return to his former side to rediscover his mojo. He has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season following the arrival of Antony from Ajax. Things are unlikely to improve over the summer, when Manchester United are expected to reinforce their attack.

The 23-year-old is under contract with the Red Devils till 2026 and has appeared 33 times across competitions this season, registering six goals and two assists.

Manchester United eyeing Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has admirers at Old Trafford.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Manchester United will be planning to sign Adrien Rabiot on a Bosman move this summer.

The French midfielder’s contract with Juventus expires at the end of this season, but he's unlikely to sign a new deal. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old but failed to sign him last summer.

Ten Hag wants to shore up his options in midfield this summer and has Rabiot on his wishlist. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also interested in the player.

“Adrien Rabiot’s name is one we will see circulated a lot in the coming weeks because his contract is winding down, and there does seem to be a drive to get him to the Premier League,” said Jones

He added:

“There was the Manchester United link, but I think we will also hear more clubs this time. Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham will be looking for new solutions in his position. With that in mind, intermediaries will work to see if an opening suits him at any of those clubs. I wouldn’t totally rule out United, given they looked at the situation before.”

Jones said that Rabiot will be confident of making the cut in the Premier League.

“He’s a big player in his role, so I think he will set his sights high and believe he can cut it pretty much anywhere. It has been a strange season at Juve, and their cup defeat to Inter in midweek has led to quite a backlash. A lot of that is against Allegri, but this team are just pretty unreliable, and whatever comes next, it feels like they need a shake-up of the eleven.”

Ten Hag is also likely to explore the option of signing Marcel Sabitzer permanently from Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Red Devils open to paying £85 million for Harry Kane

Harry Kane (centre) is wanted at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United will jump at the opportunity to sign Harry Kane for £85 million, according to Dean Jones.

The English striker enters the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur this summer and is heavily linked with a move away from the club. The Red Devils are following his situation with interest as they look to bring in a new No. 9 before the start of next season.

Kane has built a fierce reputation in the Premier League and is likely to cost a fortune. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Englishman is unlikely to cost £100 million this summer.

“I think United have to put the feelers out again for Kane at this point. He's as gettable as he's ever been. We know he's not going to be cheap, but what does that mean?” said Jones.

He added:

“The bar will always hover around that 100 million mark, but there's an argument here that Kane isn't going to be £100m if he was available in this transfer window. And if it came down to around £85m, I think United would fancy their chances of trying to get him.”

Apart from Kane, Ten Hag also has his eyes on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Poll : 0 votes