Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Jamie Carragher praises Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils in 3-way battle for Uruguayan star, and more - 7th December 2021

Manchester United are preparing to face Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Red Devils arrive into the game after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has received praise from Jamie Carragher for his off-the-ball work ethic. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are locked in a three-way battle for an Uruguayan star.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 7th December 2021.

Jamie Carragher praises Cristiano Ronaldo

Carragher praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his off-the-ball work against Crystal Palace.

Jamie Carragher has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his off-the-ball work against Crystal Palace. The Portuguese could not find the back of the net against The Eagles on Sunday. However, the 36-year-old led the line expertly, and was key to new manager Ralf Rangnick’s tactics.

Carragher was very impressed by the player, and praised him during Monday Night Football.

“It takes me back to the weekend with Cristiano Ronaldo; the pressing from him was absolutely outstanding, and this is what he (Rangnick) will want from his attacking players, central strikers,” said Carragher.

The German set up Manchester United to play high tempo pressing football, and Ronaldo adapted to the tactics perfectly. The Portuguese has received his fair share of criticism this season for his work ethic when not in possession. The 36-year-old was expected to struggle under Rangnick’s physically demanding strategy.

However, Ronaldo proved his naysayers wrong by following the plan to the T. The Portuguese led from the front, and helped The Red Devils regain possession very quickly. Crystal Palace struggled to deal with United’s pressing, and were lucky to concede just one goal.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all five of his Champions League appearances since returning to United (six goals). Cristiano scored in all six group-stage games for Real Madrid in 2017-18 🐐⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all five of his Champions League appearances since returning to United (six goals). Cristiano scored in all six group-stage games for Real Madrid in 2017-18 🐐⚽️ https://t.co/Ucsdf5CJUL

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner showed that he was not afraid to put in the hard work when required. Ronaldo also proved that he brings more than just goals to The Red Devils team.

Red Devils in three-way battle for Darwin Nunez

Manchester United are locked in a three-way battle for Darwin Nunez.

Manchester United are locked in a three-way battle with Manchester City and Newcastle United for Darwin Nunez, according to Sport Witness via Record. The Red Devils are scouting the market for a successor to Edinson Cavani, and have identified Nunez as the ideal candidate for the job.

United are confident Nunez would be a perfect fit in Ralf Rangnick’s tactics. Prising him away, though, will not be easy, as Benfica want €150 million for his services.

Amadou Haidara tipped to be successful with Manchester United

Kevin Campbell has backed Haidara to succeed at United.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has backed Amadou Haidara to succeed at Manchester United. The Red Devils have been linked with the 23-year-old, who could join the club in January.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Amadou Haidara in 2019: “My dream club is #mufc . I will fight with all my strength to one day play for that club.” [Footmali, @Sport_Witness 🗣 Amadou Haidara in 2019: “My dream club is #mufc. I will fight with all my strength to one day play for that club.” [Footmali, @Sport_Witness] https://t.co/mdfwva3gDm

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell noted that Haidara would be perfect for the Premier League giants, saying:

“Any signing for Manchester United in the January window needs to be practical and sensible. Whoever comes in needs to be able to do a specific job in this Ralf Rangnick system."

"Haidara knows how to play that brand of football. He knows the specific job Rangnick wants. It’s an area where Man United are perhaps a little light, so I think, yes, he’d be a great signing,” said Campbell.

Edited by Bhargav