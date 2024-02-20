Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Jim Ratcliffe wants Marcus Rashford to stay, club want Gleison Bremer, and more - February 20, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday (February 24) at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's team are sixth in the league and have won the last five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to keep Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are pushing to secure the services of Gleison Bremer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from February 20, 2024.

Jim Ratcliffe wants Marcus Rashford to stay

Marcus Rashford is likely to stay at Old Trafford beyond this summer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to keep Marcus Rashford at Manchester United despite his poor recent form, according to Football Insider. The English forward has endured an underwhelming campaign so far, registering five goals and six assists from 30 outings across competitions. He has recently been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid.

However, the Red Devils consider the 26-year-old an integral part of their plans and Ratcliffe echoes those sentiments. INEOS are aware of Rashford's qualities, following a record-breaking 22/23 campaign, and want to help him get back to his best. The Englishman scored 30 goals and set up 11 more from 56 outings across competitions last season.

Manchester United want Gleison Bremer

Gleison Bremer is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are ready to take Gleison Bremer to Old Trafford, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Brazilian defender has caught the eye with Juventus of late and has subsequently turned heads at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are expected to sign a new defender this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman will be out of a contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree to an extension. Manchester United are keeping their options open should he leave and want to bring in Bremer for the job. The Red Devils are even willing to submit an offer that the Bianconeri will struggle to refuse. The report adds that any proposal above €60m could do the trick.

Dan Ashworth backed to excel at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster believes Dan Ashworth will be a fantastic addition to the club. The Red Devils mean business under the new leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and have already identified the Newcastle United sporting director as a priority target. The Magpies have put Ashworth on gardening leave amid rumours that he will be on his way to Old Trafford soon.

Speaking to The United Stand, Foster was full of praise for Ashworth.

"I worked with Dan Ashworth at West Brom when I was younger. He’s brilliant. He was the guy that signed me. He’s done fantastic, West Brom to England, Brighton, then Man United, we all suppose. The fact that Dan Ashworth hasn’t come out and said ‘I’m not leaving’, means that he’s leaving. The silence is deafening, the silence says it all," said Foster.

He continued:

He will be on his way to Man United and he’s a brilliant signing. He’s a guy that really does his due diligence on players he’s about to sign. He knows what people you need in what departments, and how it should be run. That trickles all the way down."

He concluded:

“He’s a people person, he knows his football, he’s smart, he’s direct, he’s clever. Everybody at the club loved him. He will tell you the truth, there’s no sugar coating it, he will call a spade a spade. People like that, where they know where they are.”

Manchester United are looking to usher in a new era at Old Trafford under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.