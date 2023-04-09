Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Juventus eyeing Anthony Martial; Red Devils want £50 million for Scott McTominay, and more - April 9, 2023

Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League after 29 games, three points ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but with a game in hand. Erik ten Hag’s team next face Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals first leg on Thursday (April 13).

Meanwhile, Juventus are interested in Red Devils striker Anthony Martial. Elsewhere, the Red Devils want £50 million to part ways with midfielder Scott McTominay.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 9, 2023:

Juventus eyeing Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has admirers in Turin.

Juventus are interested in Anthony Martial, according to Calciomercato via Sports Mole.

The French striker has endured an injury-ravaged stint at Manchester United recently, and the club have suffered in his absence. Martial has missed 27 games this season due to fitness issues and only recently returned to action from a hip injury.

Martial arrived with a lot of hype in 2015 but has blown hot and cold. The 27-year-old has 86 goals and 52 assists from 286 games for the Red Devils. However, Manchester United are preparing to sign a new world-class No. 9 at the end of the season, which would render the Frenchman surplus to requirements.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are possible targets for Erik ten Hag, who remains keen to add a new focal point to his attack for next season. The Premier League giants could also be willing to allow Martial to leave for free to remove his hefty salary from their wage bill.

The Bianconeri are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to bring the Frenchman to Turin. The Serie A giants are sweating on the future of Dusan Vlahovic, who could leave this summer. Juventus have identified Martial as a possible replacement for the Serb.

Manchester United want £50 million for Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United have slapped a £50 million asking price on Scott McTominay, according to The Sun.

The Scottish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season and is reportedly considering his options ahead of the summer. With Marcel Sabitzer edging closer to a permanent stay and a new midfielder likely arriving in the summer, things might not improve for the 26-year-old any time soon.

McTominay has three goals and one assist in 35 appearances for Manchester United this season. Newcastle United are interested in the player who rose through the ranks at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are not actively looking to offload the Scot at the end of the season, as they consider him a valuable squad member. However, any potential suitor would have to match United's valuation to prise the McTominay away.

Jeremie Frimpong move depends on Aaron Wan-Bissaka future, says Fabrizio Romano

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s move for Jeremie Frimpong will depend on the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch right-back has caught the eye with Bayer Leverkusen this season, amassing eight goals and nine assists in 37 games across competitions. Ten Hag wants the 22-year-old at Old Trafford this summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Bayern Munich and Barcelona also have their eyes on Frimpong.

“Manchester United have Jeremie Frimpong on their radar since October; he’s appreciated but it will also depend on the situation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

"I reported two days ago that his agent also met with Bayern and Barcelona; these were normal meetings, and it’s still no time for official bids or negotiations, also because Bayern have not made any decision yet on Joao Cancelo and Barca are still quiet due to Financial Fair Play,” wrote Romano.

Wan-Bissaka has improved by leaps and bounds this season but could be allowed to leave this summer.

Poll : 0 votes