Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Juventus eyeing Jadon Sancho; Erik ten Hag wants 2 January additions, and more - November 14, 2023

Manchester United have endured a difficult season under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils have won seven and lost five of their 12 league games and are sixth in the standings, seven points behind leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Juventus are interested in United attacker Jadon Sancho. Elsewhere, Ten Hag is planning to sign two players in January. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 14, 2023.

Juventus eyeing Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has admirers in Turin.

Juventus are interested in Jadon Sancho, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward is an isolated figure at Manchester United at the moment, following a social media controversy. Ten Hag is likely to let him leave at the turn of the year, and the Bianconeri are keeping a close eye on the situation.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Serie A giants have been in touch with Red Devils regarding a loan move for Sancho.

“I can confirm again, as I’ve said in recent weeks, that Sancho is expected to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window – that’s the idea.

"There have been many rumours about clubs, but, now, I can tell you that Juventus made contact in recent days to be informed on the Sancho situation,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Juve appreciate the player and think he could be a good opportunity on the market, but because of their financial situation, the only way to make it happen is a loan deal. The salary is an important one, so Juventus would need United to cover part of that salary.”

Romano also added that Juventus are yet to submit a formal bid for the 23-year-old.

“To be clear, at the moment it’s not even a negotiation, just Juventus asking for information on the situation Sancho, so let’s see what happens because for United the best thing to do is to wait and see if other clubs join the race.

"We’ve had many rumours about a return to Borussia Dortmund and interest from Saudi clubs, and for United it makes sense to sell the player rather than loan him out.

"Still, in case they can’t do that, keep an eye on a loan deal and keep an eye on Juventus,” wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“What’s not going to happen is Juve offering £40-50m – this is simply not an option. For Juventus the only way is a loan deal, potentially with a buy clause, not mandatory included, but we’re not at that stage yet.

"The crucial point will be to understand the conditions of the deal, and it’s too early to say at the moment.”

Sancho has failed to live up to expectations since joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Erik ten Hag wants two January additions

Erik ten Hag wants a new right-back and a versatile forward in January, according to The Sun.

Manchester United have failed to kick on from their impressive 2022-23 campaign under the Dutch manager and have blown hot and cold this campaign. Only Crystal Palace has scored fewer goals than the Red Devils among the top 15 clubs in the Premier League.

Ten Hag wants solutions at the turn of the year and reckons strengthening two position could turn his team’s fortunes around. The Dutchman wants a new forward who can play on either flanks, with Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial expected to leave in 2024.

A right-back is also on Manchester United’s agenda, with Ten Hag looking for an upgrade on Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United face Newcastle competition for Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United face competition from Newcastle United for the services of Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Football Transfers.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye with his assured performances for Everton this season. Branthwaite has appeared 12 time across competitions for the Toffees, all of which have been starts, and has been very impressive.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new defender in 2024, amid the growing uncertainties surrounding the futures of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Branthwaite has popped up on their radar, but prising him away from Goodison park won’t be easy. The player is tied to Everton till 2027, so he’s going to cost a fortune. Manchester United also face competition from the Magpies for the 21-year-old.