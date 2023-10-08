Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Juventus want Jadon Sancho, Red Devils eying Ousmane Diomande, and more - October 8, 2023

Manchester United secured a stunning 2-1 comeback win over Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday (October 7) in the Premier League. Scott McTominay came off the bench to score an injury-time brace to ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

In transfer news, Juventus are interested in Jadon Sancho. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are monitoring Ousmane Diomande.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from October 8, 2023.

Juventus want Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho could leave Old Trafford in January

Juventus are interested in Jadon Sancho, according to The Sun.

The English forward is daggers drawn with Erik ten Hag following a controversial social media post. Sancho is currently training away from Manchester United’s first team as a disciplinary action. The situation has raised concerns about his future, with reports claiming that the Red Devils were previously ready to offload him in the summer.

The 23-year-old’s return to the first-team squad looks unlikely at the moment and a move away could be his best bet at securing first-team football. The Bianconeri want to add more quality to their squad and have their eyes on Sancho.

However, the player’s exorbitant wages of £350,000 per week are posing a problem in a possible loan move. Juventus want Manchester United to pay 50% of his wages for now. They could also include an option in the deal to make the move permanent for £60m next summer.

Manchester United eying Ousmane Diomande

Manchester United are interested in Ousmane Diomande, according to Fichajes.net.

Erik ten Hag remains in the hunt for a new centre-back at the moment, with the club having to use Jonny Evans as an option for the role due to injuries. The Dutch manager wanted a new centre-back in the summer but ended up bringing in the veteran defender.

With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof’s future at Old Trafford still uncertain, the Red Devils have now turned to Diomande.

The 19-year-old has been rock solid at the back this season for Sporting CP. He has also registered two goals and one assist from nine appearances across competitions. Diomande is likely to cost around €50m, but there’s already a long list of suitors eying him with interest.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Scott McTominay future

Scott McTominay was on fire at Old Trafford this weekend

Scott McTominay has admirers at Bayern Munich, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Scottish midfielder was heavily linked with an exit from Manchester United in the summer but ended up staying. However, he has struggled for game time under Erik ten Hag, with intense competition for a place in the squad this season.

McTominay gave the Dutch manager a stunning reminder of his qualities on Saturday against Brentford. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano reported that the 26-year-old opted to stay at Old Trafford amid interest from West Ham United and Fulham this summer.

“What an impact we saw from Scott McTominay yesterday as he came off the bench to score twice in stoppage time for Manchester United, handing Erik ten Hag’s side an important 2-1 win over Brentford,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It’s not been an entirely easy season for McTominay with so much competition in United’s midfield now, and we know he had chances to leave Old Trafford in the summer. There was interest from West Ham, and also Fulham were pushing in the final days of the summer transfer window, but McTominay only wanted to stay at United.”

Romano added that despite having an interest in McTominay, Bayern are yet to submit an official offer for the player.

“Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is also a big admirer of McTominay, as I previously revealed, but there was no concrete approach there, he’s just a player Bayern and Tuchel appreciate. Let’s see what happens with McTominay now, but a performance like this, with two hugely important goals, could be key for his confidence,” wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“As I said, he wanted to stay at United this summer, and I think if he plays with the same confidence he does with Scotland for United, then he can be an important player for the Red Devils.”

McTominay has appeared six times across competitions this season for the Red Devils, scoring two goals.