Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Kim Min-jae set to join club; Rasmus Hojlund could cost €60 million, and more - June 13, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to upgrade their squad over the summer. Erik ten Hag’s arrival has been a breath of fresh air at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager will be eager to continue his team’s resurgence with the right reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Napoli defender Kim Min-jae is all set to join the Red Devils at the start of July. Elsewhere, Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is likely to cost €60 million this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 13, 2023:

Kim Min-jae set to join

Kim Min-jae is close to arriving at Old Trafford.

Kim Min-jae will become a Manchester United player on July 1, according to Il Mattino via Sport Witness.

The Napoli defender is a target for the Red Devils this summer. Ten Hag is planning multiple upgrades to his squad, and defence is also on his agenda. The Premier League giants have been in talks with the player’s entourage for a while and have agreed personal terms with the South Korean.

Kim has a €60 million release clause in his contract with the Serie A champions, which will be active from July 1 to July 15. Manchester United are planning to trigger the option as soon as it becomes available and beat the competition for the 26-year-old.

The South Korean is being eyed as the long-term partner to Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the backline, with Raphael Varane’s injury woes hurting the club recently.

Rasmus Hojlund could cost €60 million

Rasmus Hojlund is wanted at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund is likely to cost €60 million this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish striker is among the targets for Manchester United this summer. Ten Hag wants a new No. 9 to be the focal point of his attack next season and has drawn up a shortlist of candidates. The Dutch manager’s preferred candidate is Harry Kane, but prising him away from Tottenham Hotspur would be a tricky affair.

The English striker enters the final year of his contract with Spurs next month but is reluctant to sign an extension. Tottenham will be forced to cash in on the 29-year-old if he continues to avoid an extension.

However, club chairman Daniel Levy is determined not to strengthen a Premier League rival, which could spell bad news for the Red Devils. Manchester United do have Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen on their wishlist, but the Nigerian is expected to cost a fortune.

Hojlund could be a relatively cheaper alternative for the Red Devils. The Danish striker has been in impressive form for Atalanta this season, generating quite the interest ahead of the summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 20-year-old is appreciated at Old Trafford.

“Hojlund is one of many names in Man United list; he’s appreciated. The price tag is not confirmed yet but could be close to €60m at least, some sources suggest. Many, really many top clubs sent their scouts to follow him this year including Chelsea,” wrote Romano.

Christian Eriksen’s presence at Manchester United could help the club beat the competition for Hojlund.

Manchester United contemplating move for James Maddison

James Maddison has turned heads at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could turn to James Maddison as a cheaper alternative to Mason Mount, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Chelsea midfielder is heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer. The 24-year-old’s contract with the Blues runs out next summer, but he’s not planning an extension.

The Red Devils are locked in negotiations with the London giants to chalk out a deal. However, the two clubs remain miles apart on their valuation of the player. Speaking on The United Stand, Jacobs said that Manchester United could use Maddison’s example to bring down Mount’s price tag.

“This is where James Maddison comes in. He is loosely on Man United’s radar, even though, as I revealed for six months, Newcastle are pushing, and the player is quite keen on that move, and Spurs are one to watch,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Man United will look at the Maddison fee, that is around £40m, and they will say, how can you be looking at double the Maddison fee for Mason Mount when he has so little time on his contract, you have a bit of leverage there, or if Mount doesn’t come off, another option.”

Maddison is expected to leave Leicester City this summer, with the Foxes relegated form the Premier League.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes