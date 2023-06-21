Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Lautaro Martinez to cost a fortune; Red Devils in contact with Adrien Rabiot, and more - June 21, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign. Erik ten Hag's team also won the EFL Cup and were runners up in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have to pay a premium fee for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been in touch with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot's entourage.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 21, 2023:

Lautaro Martinez to cost a fortune

Lautaro Martinez has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have to submit a crazy bid to secure the signature of Lautaro Martinez this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for a new No. 9 this summer and have been linked with the Argentinean in recent weeks. Martinez enjoyed another stellar season with Inter Milan, registering 28 goals and 11 assists in 57 appearances across competitions.

His efforts have reportedly turned heads at Old Trafford. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Nerazzurri have no intention of offloading Martinez this summer.

"I’m not hearing anything concrete on Lautaro Martinez at this stage, despite recent links with Chelsea and now with Manchester United. I’m sure Inter want to keep Lautaro because he’s a crucial player," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Remember – they play with two strikers upfront, and they don’t have any agreement yet with Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, and Edin Dzeko is close to leaving as a free agent, so at the moment they have Lautaro…. and Correa, who’s available on the market and for sale.

"Selling Lautaro would mean to have zero strikers for next season. At the moment, there’s nothing. Only crazy bids could change this scenario.”

Ten Hag would ideally like to sign Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane this summer, but a move for the Englishman appears complicated.

Manchester United in contact with Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been in touch with Adrien Rabiot to discuss a possible move this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder's contract with Juventus runs out at the end of the month, but he's yet to commit his future to the Bianconeri. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old but failed to sign him last summer.

Ten Hag is determined to get his man this year, when he could be available as a free agent. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Juventus are trying to tie Rabiot down to an extension.

“We should know more about Adrien Rabiot’s future in a few days, but there’s still a chance he could stay at Juventus. Rabiot will be out of contract at the end of this month, but Juve are still trying to keep him, and a new deal has been discussed with the French midfielder,” wrote Romano

Romano added that Manchester United are aware of Rabiot's requirements after talking to his entourage a month ago.

"Still, it won’t be easy for them to compete with Premier League proposals. His mother/agent had contacts with Manchester United one month ago.

"They are informed on what Rabiot wants. Erik ten Hag has always been a big fan of Rabiot, and we know they looked at signing him last summer," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Let’s see if things change, but, at the moment, Juventus are still trying to keep him. They have made him a proposal of (a) new deal and will insist until the end. They wait now for Rabiot’s answer, and it shouldn’t be too far away now.”

A Bosman move for Rabiot could be a brilliant one for the Red Devils, who want to invest on a world-class No. 9 this summer.

David de Gea considering Saudi Arabia move

David de Gea could leave Old Trafford this summer.

David de Gea is considering a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract with Manchester United runs out at the end of the month, but he's yet to sign an extension. The Red Devils want the 32-year-old to take a pay-cut in his new deal and are locked in talks with him at the moment.

De Gea is the club’s longest serving player but has divided opinion with his recent performances. There’s a call for change between the sticks, but Ten Hag has reiterated his desire to continue with the Spaniard, at least for the immediate future. However, it now appears that De Gea is tempted to move to the Middle East.

His indecision has forced Manchester United to consider a replacement. Diogo Costa, Jordan Pickford, Andre Onana and Yassine Bounou are the names currently under consideration at Old Trafford.

