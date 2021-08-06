Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ligue 1 midfielder's agent pushing for Old Trafford move, Red Devils confident Paul Pogba will sign a new deal, and more - 6th August 2021

When Manchester United face Everton on Saturday in their final pre-season friendly of the summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have the chance to assess his preparations for the new campaign.

The Red Devils are staring ahead at a vital season, where they are expected to finally stamp their authority in the Premier League after finishing second in the 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester United’s activities in the transfer window are far from over, with the club planning to bolster their midfield before the end of the month. Solskjaer is also eager to keep hold of his prized assets beyond the summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 6 August 2021.

Ligue 1 midfielder's agent pushing for Manchester United move

Eduardo Camavinga (L)

Eduardo Camavinga’s agent Jonathan Barnett is pushing to complete a move to Manchester United this summer, according to Sport Witness via Mohamed Bouhafsi.

However, the 18-year-old prefers to join Paris Saint-Germain. The Red Devils have been linked with the French prodigy for some time but a deal has not yet materialized. Camavinga’s current contract with Rennes expires in a year and the player is reluctant to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Jonathan Barnett is looking to push Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United, but the player's position remains unclear, Camavinga still wants PSG but that's becoming more complicated, according to @mohamedbouhafsi. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 6, 2021

Rennes are ready to move him on this summer. However, despite the 18-year-old’s desire to move to the Parc des Princes, PSG have not attempted to sign him so far. Barnett is trying to put together a deal with Manchester United instead.

The Red Devils are looking for a midfielder but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be wary of signing a player who has his heart set on a move to Paris.

Manchester United confident Paul Pogba will sign a new deal

Paul Pogba

Manchester United are confident Paul Pogba will sign a new deal in the next 12 months, The Express reports. The Red Devils are even willing to run the risk of seeing Pogba leave for free next summer by waiting for him to sign a deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the Frenchman will not engineer a move away from the club in the final weeks of the summer despite interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Norwegian even revealed in a recent interview that he held talks with his midfield maestro amid rumors that Pogba had turned down a contract from Manchester United.

Solskjaer on Paul Pogba contract talks: “I hope every player thinks this is the place to be to win trophies. Paul has come back and he's fresh, and he's always such a positive boy. The talks I've had with him have all been positive”, told to @RobDawsonESPN. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane could feature against Leeds United

Raphael Varane

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains hopeful that Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane will feature for Manchester United against Leeds United on the opening day of the new season. Both players are yet to join the Red Devils’ pre-season training and are not expected to be part of the squad for the Everton game.

Speaking to ESPN, the Manchester United manager revealed he needed to assess his recruits before deciding on their involvement against Leeds.

“They still haven't trained with us, and I need to see how they are. I can't see them being available for Everton [this weekend]. Hopefully, they will be ready to be on the bench [against Leeds]," said Solskjaer.

