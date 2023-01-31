Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Marcel Sabitzer wants Old Trafford move; Harry Maguire turns down Inter Milan, and more - January 31, 2023

Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Wednesday (February 1) in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals. Erik ten Hag’s team have a 3-0 lead from the first leg at the City Ground.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Marcel Sabitzer wants to move to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Harry Maguire has turned down a move to Inter Milan. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 31, 2023:

Marcel Sabitzer wants Old Trafford move

Marcel Sabitzer could move to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day.

Marcel Sabitzer is eager to join Manchester United before the end of the winter transfer window, according to Ben Jacobs. The Red Devils are in the market for a new midfielder following the unfortunate injury to Christian Eriksen. The Dane was undone by a nasty challenge from Andy Carroll during the FA Cup win against Reading last weekend.

Eriksen will now have to spend around three weeks on the sidelines, as confirmed by the Premier League giants. The news will be a huge blow to Ten Hag’s ambitions this season, and Manchester United have sprung into action to address the situation. The Premier League giants have already contacted Bayern Munich to facilitate a temporary move for Sabitzer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Chelsea, who were also linked with the Austrian, are currently pursuing alternate targets.

“Chelsea are looking elsewhere at the moment, I don’t see them hijacking that kind of deal. Manchester United are certainly moving, I’ve confirmed that. What we’re seeing is a direct reaction to the Christian Eriksen injury, and therefore Manchester United are now looking to do late business, compared to before the Eriksen injury,” said Jacobs.

He added:

“The player wants the move as well. I think that they’re still talking about the terms of any kind of deal from what I gather, but there’s no doubt that the player wants the move.”

The 28-year-old has registered one goal and one assist in 24 games across competitions this season for the Bavarians.

Harry Maguire turns down Inter Milan

Harry Maguire has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season.

Harry Maguire has turned down an option to join Inter Milan on loan in January, according to Sports Joe.

The English defender has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United this season under Ten Hag. The Dutch manager has installed Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as his first-choice centre-back pair.

Maguire has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this year and was handed the opportunity to rejuvenate his career at the San Siro.

However, the 29-year-old has opted to stay back and fight for his place at the club this season. The Englishman has played 16 games across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Jadon Sancho set to return to Manchester United matchday squad, says Erik ten Hag

Jadon Sancho is set to make a much anticipated return to action soon.

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Jadon Sancho will be in the matchday squad for the midweek’s EFL Cup tie.

The English forward has been missing in action for Manchester United since last October due to personal problems. The 22-year-old stayed out of the squad due to concerns regarding his physical well-being and mental health.

Sancho recently returned to first-team training and is now ready to get back into action. Speaking to the press, as cited by talkSPORT, Ten Hag said that Anthony Martial will also be in contention for the game.

“I think tomorrow that Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho will return in the game squad, but Scott McTominay will still be absent,” said Ten Hag.

Sancho has appeared 14 times across competitions this season for the Red Devils, scoring three goals and setting up one more.

