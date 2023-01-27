Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Marcus Rashford backed to stay; Red Devils receive Dani Olmo boost, and more - January 27, 2023

Manchester United will have to swiftly turn their attention to the FA Cup after a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Thursday in the EFL Cup semifinals first leg. Erik ten Hag’s team will lock horns with Reading in the fourth round of the cup competition at Old Trafford on Saturday (January 28).

Meanwhile, journalist Charlotte Duncker has backed Marcus Rashford to stay with the Red Devils. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have received a boost in their pursuit of Dani Olmo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 27, 2023:

Marcus Rashford backed to stay

Marcus Rashford’s future is not settled yet.

Charlotte Ducker reckons Manchester United is the best place for Marcus Rashford to realise his potential.

The English forward has been in red-hot form for the Red Devils this season, but his contract runs out next summer. The 25-year-old is generating interest from clubs across the continent, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Speaking on Off the Ball, as cited by PSG Talk, Ducker said that Rashford has a chance of winning silverware at Old Trafford.

“So it’s good that he can just focus on what he’s doing and then turn his attentions to his future in the summer. You’re right. With the PSG links, they do admire him, and maybe he could look at that and use that as a way to get himself a better deal at Manchester United. But he’s come through the academy there,” said Ducker.

He added:

“And if you’re Marcus Rashford, and you see the work that Eric ten Hag is doing and the improvements that he’s made in such a small space base of time, and the fact that you’ve got a manager there saying he wants to build a team around you, then you’d look at that and think, 'well, this is my boyhood club.'”

He concluded:

“Have we got a chance of winning the Premier League in the next couple of years? Is the lure of PSG really worth leaving? So it’s one of them that he’s going to have to weigh up, but at the moment, Manchester United look like the best place for him.”

Rashford has made 29 appearances across competitions this season for the Old Trafford giants, scoring 18 goals and setting up six.

Manchester United receive Dani Olmo boost

Dani Olmo (left) has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Dani Olmo. The Spanish midfielder has gone from strength to strength at RB Leipzig. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and remain linked with him at the moment.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Olmo’s new contract would have a release clause that the Premier League giants could utilise.

“No chance of a January transfer for Dani Olmo. We heard that talks with Olmo for a new contract are far along, so it seems he will extend his stay with RB Leipzig. The good news for interested clubs like Manchester United is that Olmo has a clear wish to move to the Spanish top flight, so he’s going to get two different release clauses in his contract – he hasn't been signed yet, but we think he'll be added,” wrote Falk.

He added:

“One that allows clubs to sign him for €70-75m but another where, if Barcelona or Real Madrid are knocking on his door, he can leave for €60m. I think, if United are still interested, they’ve got a chance there.”

Olmos has registered four goals and six assists in 16 games across competitions for Leipzig this season.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is under contract with Manchester United till 2026.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are working to help Jadon Sancho return to his best form. The English forward has not appeared for the Red Devils since October but recently returned to first-team training.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that the Old Trafford outfit want Sancho to be influential on the pitch in the second half of the season.

“The priority for Manchester United is to have him back with the first team. I mean, in the game time when he will be 100 per cent ready, this is why he wasn’t available in the last few games. Even if he is back training with the squad, Erik Ten Hag and his coaching staff are working on and with Jadon Sancho, they want him to be 100 per cent ready on a mental point-of-view and a physical point-of-view, so the market is not a solution,” said Romano.

He added:

“As of now, they want to protect the player and to have Sancho for the second part of the season in very good condition.”

Sancho has registered three goals and an assist in 14 games across competitions this season.

